AFC Notes: Josh Downs, Anthony Richardson, Cam Ward, Colts, Titans

Colts

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, WR Josh Downs knows he will be getting additional opportunities in the Colts’ offense after they traded WR Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers.

“Obviously, you think about it a little bit,” Downs said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to play football; you’ve been playing this sport your whole life. I feel like just going out there, putting in the work, and having fun with it. I was talking to [Jonathan Taylor] about it yesterday. JT was telling me ‘Don’t even think about it, just go out there and play. Keep doing what you’re doing.’ That’s the most important thing, not to think about chasing money. I feel like that’s when you lose yourself.”

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson has requested a trade, and Colts GM Chris Ballard plans to oblige him when the time is right. In the meantime, OC Jim Bob Cooter says that Richardson has shown up to camp ready to work.

“Anthony showed up here ready to work this week and, shoot, we’re gonna get some good work out of him and try to get him better and get him opportunities to go work his drills and get some throws and all that good stuff,” Cooter said, via James Boyd of The Athletic.com. “We work through how we want to do that thing. Who’s with what group is not any sort of news I’m trying to break here today, but guys are out there getting work. There’s reps to go all around. There’s throws to make. There’s reps to get in drills. Those guys are all part of the thing and getting reps.”

Titans

Titans OC Brian Daboll weighed in on the quarterback group, including Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky, Will Levis, and Hendon Hooker.

“He is a young professional,” Daboll said of Ward, via the team website. “He wants to be great. He is instinctive. When we are just watching the tape, he is able to communicate the things that he sees and why he did certain things when we watch the tape from last year. When we are installing the new system to him, concepts and things like that, he is able to pick things up very quickly. It has been awesome to work with him.”

“It has been helpful to have Mitch here,” Daboll noted of Trubisky. “He had a foundation of some of the things that we’ve done and he’s played a long time and he has been through a lot in his career, being a high draft pick and going to different teams. He’s had some ups, he’s had some downs. I think that is good for all the young quarterbacks, to hear his story and how he approached it.”

“Will has been really good for us,” Daboll added on Levis. “He has picked up the system well. He is a big, strong, athletic guy who has played some in the league. He kind of gets a fresh start here with us.”

“Hendon had a good workout for us,” Daboll said of Hooker. “Obviously, a productive player at Tennessee. So it’s been good.”