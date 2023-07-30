AFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Chargers, Raiders, Texans

Chargers

Chargers OLB Joey Bosa praised second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu, while also mentioning that he has put weight this season in order to focus his attention on the running game of opponents.

“Tuli’s great,” Bosa said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “He is everything you could possibly want in a rookie. Physically gifted. He does everything right. He calls me sir, which is a little weird. He’s a great guy. Probably the nicest guy. Probably knows the playbook better than me already. He’s just on top of his stuff. Just wants to learn, just wants to get better.”

“Obviously, pass rushing is a big part of my game,” Bosa added on his weight gain. “But I’m super focused on having more of an impact in the run game. I hope that trickles down to everybody else. I just think I’ll be a much more effective player in pass rush with my power and be able to play the run a little more dirty.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs isn’t attending training camp amid a contract dispute and HC Josh McDaniels notes that the team respects his decision despite wanting him back on the field as soon as possible.

“I know Dave [Ziegler] and Tom [Delaney] worked feverishly with his representation last week to do what they could,” McDaniels said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I respect [Jacobs’] decision to ultimately not sign a deal at that point. So right now, I mean, it is what it is. There hasn’t been much since the deadline and certain things can change, obviously, we know that, but that’s obviously a lot of his decision and I respect whatever he chooses to do. That’s his choice and so I look forward to seeing him when we do.”

“Anything can certainly change in that regard,” McDaniels continued. “And look, I’m a coach, I’d love to have every one of them here. That’s just obviously a preference of ours so we can work with each player. But when that is, we’ll see. I respect every player’s right to try to do what’s best for them. That’s why the league is what it is, in terms of value and contracts, and those things are personal … I’ve said it multiple times this spring — I respect him tremendously, have a great deal of respect for him as a player, as a person, what he did for our team last year and I look forward to seeing him whenever he’s here and I respect that process, too. It’s his decision to make and I know they all have to do what they think is best for them.”

McDaniels also weighed in on QB Jimmy Garoppolo returning from injury, while mentioning that first-round DE Tyree Wilson has no timetable for a return from the non-football injury list following right foot surgery.

“We’ll do what we always do with players that are coming off any type of rehabilitation — we’ll do it the right way,” McDaniels said of Garoppolo. “So, it might not be 100% of the repetitions the first day, but we would never do that with anybody.”

“It’s headed in the right direction,” McDaniels said of Wilson. “No question about it. Excited about that. And this is, again, just the process that we expected, based on what was happening at the time we drafted him. We knew that there was going to be a rehabilitation process and then there’s going to be a re-acclimation phase here. So, he’s doing a great job of everything he’s doing right now. Once he’s ready to roll, then we’ll reenter him into practice the right way and then get him ready to go for the regular season.”

Per Aaron Wilson, the Raiders worked out former Seahawks CB Isaiah Dunn.

Texans

Texans RB Dameon Pierce commented on the running back market as many around the league at his position are doing this offseason.

“I don’t want to say devalued,” Pierce told Turron Davenport of ESPN. “When it’s time for my second contract, the running back market might be the highest it’s ever been. Kinda like houses in 2008, it’s time to buy a running back.”