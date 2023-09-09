AFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Chris Jones, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson was asked if he “kept receipts” of the negative criticism he received since last season.

“Ah, I think you’ve got them in your back pocket sometimes,” Wilson said, via ESPN. “Listen, I’m used to some of those who believe and some of those who doubt. When you’re playing highest stakes and dream of being the best you can possibly be every day, there’s always going to be people who question whether you can do it or not.”

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth pointed out that HC Sean Payton didn’t need to “fix” Wilson but rather “find” him and put him in better positions to succeed.

“I think that’s a pretty good observation,” Payton said. “We’ve talked about it ad nauseam, the things [Wilson] does well, it’s putting him in those positions, putting our offense in those positions, and I would agree with what he said. That makes a lot of sense to me. Our job is to find him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DL Chris Jones was in attendance at Thursday’s Week 1 game against the Lions in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. James Palmer reports the organization was aware Jones would attend the game and was not opposed to him being there.

Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs looked at the benefits of missing the majority of the team’s training camp.

“I mean, for me, less hits is better,” Jacobs said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I get hit enough, you know what I’m saying? But I mean, man, I came back at the same weight I played at last year and I look bigger. I added muscle, so I think I’m in a good position. Yeah, I mean, if anything, I feel fresher than most people in this locker room,” Jacobs laughed.