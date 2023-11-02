AFC Notes: Josh McDaniels, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane on CB Kaiir Elam : “Kaiir, not everything’s been perfect. He has had a nagging ankle, and we’re discussing whether or not to shut him down.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

on CB : “Kaiir, not everything’s been perfect. He has had a nagging ankle, and we’re discussing whether or not to shut him down.” (Katherine Fitzgerald) Beane said the team has been “hardcore” looking at adding a defensive tackle: “Nothing’s final, but [we’ve] definitely been working on some stuff.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

On Thursday, the Bills placed Elam on injured reserve and signed veteran DT Linval Joseph .

. Beane on adding RB Leonard Fournette : “I’m always trying to find competition. He is a proven player and has had success in the league.” (Joe Buscaglia)

: “I’m always trying to find competition. He is a proven player and has had success in the league.” (Joe Buscaglia) Bills TE Dawson Knox is returning from surgery on his wrist: “It was really bothering me, unfortunately felt pretty limited.” (Getzenberg)

is returning from surgery on his wrist: “It was really bothering me, unfortunately felt pretty limited.” (Getzenberg) Knox continued on the wrist injury: “I wanted to try to push through it, but I just knew it was the best decision for me and for the team to get it fixed and knowing that in a few weeks, I’ll be fully back without it lingering or anything. I would’ve tried to push through it, done everything I can to stay out there.” (Getzernberg)

Bills QB Josh Allen on his shoulder injury: “Didn’t do a lot of throwing today in practice. We have a plan in place to be in the best position for Sunday night where there isn’t discomfort. I don’t think it’s going to linger too much. This is the best thing for me in making sure I stay ahead of it.” (Chris Brown)

Jets

When asked about Aaron Rodgers saying on the Pat McAfee Show that it’s his goal to return this season, Jets GM Joe Douglas responded they are just taking things day by day with him but aren’t counting him out.

“Obviously, I’m not going to put words in Aaron’s mouth,” Douglas said, via SNY. “We’re obviously excited to see him progress through his rehab. Look, we’re taking everything day by day. Certainly, we’ll all be excited when he’s back in the fold just as a person and the leader that he is. But I’m not a doctor, so I can’t go into the specifics of the rehab, but yeah, we’re expecting Aaron to be back [with the team].”

Douglas clarified he did not intend to say he expects Rodgers to return this season.

“I’m not putting anything out there like that,” Douglas said. “That’s not my place. I’m not a doctor. I don’t have any breaking news for you like that.”

Douglas said he’s not surprised by the amount of progress Rodgers has made.

“Look, I’ve never had that injury,” Douglas said. “Again, I’m not a doctor. I can’t speak to it, but everything I’ve heard is that just to see him doing some of the things that he’s doing. . . . Again, it’s not surprising. I think we all know the competitive makeup that Aaron has. I think he’s said it before: He has goals, and he’s going to chase those goals and he’s going to put every ounce of effort into achieving those goals. Nothing surprises me when it comes to Aaron Rodgers.”

Patriots

Former Patriots S Devin McCourty on if Josh McDaniels could wind up back in New England: “I would not be surprised if Josh was back on staff. But I also, you know, if I’m Josh like, hey man, we’ve still got four and a half years fully guaranteed. For this year, let’s take a little mental break for the rest of this season…I think for New England, Josh has had so much success over there. I would be shocked if they don’t at least call him and say ‘Hey, do you want to come back and lend a helping hand, of some sort.'” (Mike Kadlick)