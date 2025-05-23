AFC Notes: Josh Palmer, Aaron Glenn, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen was asked how he felt about new WR Josh Palmer, a Canadian native who is getting settled in Buffalo after beginning his career in Los Angeles with the Chargers.

“Very excited,” Allen said of Palmer. “Excited to get to throw with him here pretty soon, very fluid in his routes, he creates a lot of separation, and there are a lot of advanced stats that show that. Seems like a great guy, he’s a Toronto kid too, so I know that he’s got a big following here, and for him to be closer to family, I know that’s always a plus. But so far, just being around him, he’s got a great personality, he’s going to fit in that receiver room just great.”

“I’ve just been getting better every year. I feel like my first few years there with Keenan (Allen) and Mike (Williams), and my receiver coach out there, I was able to find my game and figure out what works and doesn’t work,” Palmer said on One Bills Live. “I got to my second and third year, and everything started to take shape. Last year was what it was, and now I’m here ready to explode.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn commented on the importance of special teams in his first season as the team’s head coach.

“My last two stops, and when I say that I mean New Orleans and Detroit, I really saw how special teams made a huge impact as far as wins and losses,” Glenn told the team website after rookie minicamp. “I’m not saying that the other teams I was with didn’t pay attention to it, but, man, I really see how they can really change an outcome of a game from being aggressive as far as fakes — that’s what we did in Detroit quite a bit — and having a dynamic returner that can create, fill a position for you. Then, understand situational football when it comes to special teams, which I’ve learned quite a bit in my last couple of years of coaching and really trying to study special teams, so it will always be an emphasis for us. We have two really good coaches who are going to do a good job coaching that side.”

“There was no doubt in my mind that [Banjo] would be a coach, but he also was a proven special teamer in New Orleans,” Glenn said of ST coordinator Chris Banjo. “He understood what his role was. And listen, he didn’t take that lightly. And I’m huge when it comes to specials because it could really change the nature of a game when you have a big-time special teams play. And he’s going to give that to us. So, there’s no better person for that job than Chris Banjo.”

Patriots

Patriots LB Jack Gibbens said that he chose New England as a destination to follow HC Mike Vrabel.

“I definitely just really appreciate the type of program that he builds, where it’s built on effort and knowing what to do, playing really hard, being accountable to your teammates,” Gibbens said, via Mass Live. “He holds everyone to the same standard, and I think he gives opportunities. He always says that they’re going to treat you how you treat the team. And I really appreciated that with my time in Tennessee, and that’s a big reason why I wanted to come out here. I just love the accountability and you get what you work for here.”