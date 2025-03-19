AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Jets, Bills Contracts, Patriots Draft

Bills

to a four-year, $80 million extension with $49 million fully guaranteed, including a $17.5 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $2.377 million, $4.92 million, $16.41 million, $17.41 million, and $15.41 million. (Over The Cap) The contract also has a $14 million fully guaranteed option bonus. Rousseau will earn $5 million if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the 2027 league year and another $3 million if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the 2029 league year. (Over The Cap)

He also can earn up to $340k in per-game roster bonuses from 2026 to 2029, and another $4 million in incentives is available. The deal includes a void year for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

had dinner with the Bills before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Bills GM Brandon Beane when asked about RB James Cook and CB Christian Benford: “We’ve definitely had dialogue with those guys….if you could draw up what I would want ideally in building this team is we draft, develop (on and off the field) and re-sign.” (Sal Capaccio)

Jets

The Jets landed Justin Fields as their quarterback at the start of free agency. One anonymous quarterbacks coach pointed out Fields can play the dual-threat role better than Sam Darnold, who signed with the Seahawks on the open market.

“Fields is the best athlete on the field every time he plays,” the coach said, Mike Sando of The Athletic. “He’s really young (26). He’s a tough guy, physically and mentally. He can play in that style of (dual-threat) offense at a higher level than Sam Darnold can play in a traditional style of offense.”

The coach also pointed out how OC Tanner Engstrand ran a completely different offense with the Lions, which means they’ll need “really good coaching” to make things work with Fields.

“What they did in Detroit on offense and what Fields does are at opposite ends of the spectrum,” the coach said. “It will take a really good coaching effort to put all that together.”

met at length with Jets QB coach at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Rich Cimini reports Fresno State S Dean Clark will visit with the Jets on Wednesday.

Patriots

Tom E. Curran of NBC Boston takes a look at ways the Patriots can rebuild their offense going into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Curran notes New England still hasn’t landed a left tackle and they could consider LSU’s Will Campbell or Missouri’s Armand Membou at No. 4 overall.

or Missouri’s at No. 4 overall. At wide receiver, Curran also points out they are in a prime position to take Colorado’s Travis Hunter, but thinks they should address the tackle spot in the end.

but thinks they should address the tackle spot in the end. With the tight end position being deep in this year’s draft, Curran could see New England bring in a prospect given Austin Hooper and Hunter Henry are 31 years old.