AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Trey Hendrickson, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is “incredibly proud” of the team’s turnaround to finish the season with five straight wins to finish 9-8 overall.

“Incredibly proud,” Hendrickson said, via Albert Breer of SI. “Being with our backs against the wall at 4–8, giving ourselves a shot, guys playing at an incredibly high level, with Joe [Burrow], Ja’Marr [Chase], Tee [Higgins], the rest of the guys, Mike Gesicki and guys on defense, Joseph Ossai, Geno Stone, guys stepping to the plate on defense as well—I’m incredibly proud of those guys. I’m incredibly proud of this team.”

When asked about former DC Lou Anarumo, Hendrickson feels the coordinator was able to get their defense to play at an “elite level.”

“To get guys to believe at 4–8 is an incredible task in itself,” Hendrickson said. “That is something that when you’re talking about a coach, is something that’s typically overlooked. To get us to play at an elite level and believe in a common goal, just to win. The opportunity to play in the National Football League, if we were all 16, 17 years old, we’d dream to play five games. That belief came from top down. Credit to the coaches and all the guys that bought in as well.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson feels that some of his past postseason struggles have come from him being too amped up and wanting to make big plays.

“Yes, I’m [usually] just too excited — that’s all,” Jackson said, via, NFL.com. “[I’m] too antsy, that’s all. I’m seeing things before it happens, like, ‘Oh, I have to calm myself down.’ But just being more experienced, I’ve found a way to balance it out.” “You have to try to be mistake-free,” Jackson added. “The game is won with the turnover battle and keeping the ball in your control — moving the ball down the field, getting first downs, putting points on the board, obviously. That’s how you win those games.”

Steelers

Steelers OC Arthur Smith followed up on HC Mike Tomlin‘s comments about using QB Justin Fields against Baltimore in the playoffs.

“We aren’t going to leave any stone left unturned,” Smith said, via Mark Kaboly. “You are a in a single-elimination tournament. I use the analogy burn the boats because you have to survive and advance. We will use everything at our disposal. That’s the approrpate thing to do.”