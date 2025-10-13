AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel wasn’t thrilled that QB Tua Tagovailoa voiced his opinion that more leadership is needed to stop players from being late to meetings and skipping them altogether.

“Regardless of intent and what was on Tua’s mind, after a loss as the franchise quarterback, that’s not the forum to displace that,” McDaniel said. “He knows that now. I honestly believe there was no ill intention, but you’re talking about a misguided representation of player-orchestrated film sessions.”

McDaniel continued: “Clearly, he’s sending a message. But from my standpoint, everything I’ve asked of guys, they’ve delivered on. And so I’m sure whoever he’s talking to, they’ll deliver.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Dolphins OT Patrick Paul on facing Browns DE Myles Garrett : “He’s a very, very good football player so this is gonna be really fun and I’m very excited to go against him.” (Louis-Jacques)

Jeremy Fowler says he wouldn't be surprised if the team received trade calls for WR Jaylen Waddle if they continue to struggle.

Jets

The Jets finished with negative net passing yards in Week 6 as QB Justin Fields threw for 45 yards and lost 55 yards on sacks. After shutting down any talk of a quarterback change, Jets HC Aaron Glenn explained his defense for his starting quarterback and isn’t looking to put all of the blame on him after one bad game.

“There are guys that have bad games,” Glenn said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “That doesn’t mean you just bench them. Come on, you know better than that.”

“I understand where you guys are trying to take this, but listen. There’s a number of other guys that have to pick their game up too, so I don’t want to sit there and pin this all on Justin.”

“You just can’t sit there and say, ‘Oh man, we’re going to bench him,’ because I thought in some other games he’s played well. So I’m not looking at this as just, ‘Man, he played the bad game, we’re going to bench him.’ I don’t see it that way.”

Jets WR Garrett Wilson was seen frustrated speaking with Glenn on the sidelines near the end of the first half. Wilson wasn’t happy with the game plan and feels they need to play like they have nothing to lose going forward.

“I just didn’t know exactly what the plan was,” Wilson said. “Once I figured it out, I was disappointed. I’ll just say that.”

“I think we’ve got to truly have a ‘We’ve got nothing to lose’ mentality. If that’s how we feel, it’s got to be obvious. If you’re out there as a player, you should feel like, ‘Oh, yeah, let’s go.’

“Even on the TV, I feel like y’all should see that. As a fan base watching the team and the media, y’all should be able to tell we’re playing like we have nothing to lose. I don’t think that was evident today. I think that’s where we’ve got to … we’re 0-6. Let’s let it fly. I’ll say that.”

Glenn: “I know it’s tough being 0-6. But when it comes to yesterday’s game, there were a number of improvements I wanted our guys to understand we’re going to build on.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Glenn on feedback from owner Woody Johnson: “Me and Woody have had really good conversations and he understands everything we’re trying to do. Obviously, everyone wants to make sure they have a winning record, but here’s the thing that wasn’t heard from the very beginning: We’re not talking about (the) Super Bowl, we’re trying to build a foundation, making sure we win consistently. “…To consistently win, I do know this: There has to be improvement and, to me, I saw improvement within that game. Does that mean we’re going to go on this deal of winning every one of our games? No, but I know this: It gives us a better chance to win.” (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte, after having two touchdowns against the Saints: “I think if you whine too much about not getting opportunities, sometimes when the ball comes your way, you’re not going to make the play. I think it’s really just about being dialed in throughout the whole game, because at any given moment, the ball is yours.” (Doug Kyed)