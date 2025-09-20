AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Tyreek Hill, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins fell to 0-3 following Thursday Night’s loss to the Bills. Miami WR Tyreek Hill thinks they had some good moments, but he could’ve made some improvements.

“We played good,” Hill said, via PFT. “Obviously, there were mistakes in the game. I also could have made some plays myself.”

Hill admitted they feel a sense of urgency to “win right now,” but thinks they are moving in the right direction.

“Being 0-3, we’ve got to win right now,” Hill said. “We’ve got to find it sooner than later. I feel like this is a good start. I feel like we did something a lot of people didn’t expect us to do, which is play a close game in Buffalo, against Buffalo, so we’re moving in the right direction right now. So it’s all positive right now.”

Hill is confident that they can still turn things around.

“Things aren’t going to always go your way, so it’s all about how do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be the 0-3 team that just threw in the towel and said it’s over, or are we going to be the team that started 0-3 and found a way to turn it around going into the fourth game?” Hill said. “We’re in a great position to turn everything around.”

Jets

Jets QB Justin Fields is set to miss Week 3 after suffering a concussion in their previous game, meaning veteran Tyrod Taylor is slated to start. New York HC Aaron Glenn said he has the utmost confidence in Taylor’s ability to lead their offense, given his experience in the NFL.

“I have competed against him a number of times,” Glenn said, via PFT. “There’s an element within him that we also have in Justin that I like a lot. And the fact that he’s been in this league for a long time, there’s no coverage, there’s no pressure that he hasn’t seen. So, that’s why I have confidence in him, and he’s a very studious person, a good athlete, again, been around this league for a long time. There’s no better player that you would want as your backup quarterback than him at this point in time.”

Patriots

Patriots WR DeMario Douglas has just three receptions for six yards through the first two weeks of the season. New England WRs coach Todd Downing said Douglas has been discouraged by his lack of productivity.

“The ball hasn’t found him as many times early in the season, but he hasn’t batted an eye,” Downing said, via Chris Mason of MassLive. “His work ethic has stayed the same. His attitude and his contagious energy has stayed the same.”

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels said they haven’t needed to have a conversation with Douglas about his role, and their personnel groupings have impacted his usage.

“No conversations. I mean, Pop’s awesome,” McDaniels said. “Look, the game dictates a lot of things. Depending on how much we’re in third down, how much we’re in 2-minute situations, how much we’ve decided to play the game in one personnel grouping or another for multiple different reasons would dictate a lot of things for a lot of players. Every time we’re in three receivers, there’s only one back on the field. Every time we’re in two backs at the same time, there’s less. Anytime you put somebody else in, somebody else has got to come out. I’ve really appreciated the unselfish nature of our entire group. Pop is at the top of that list. He knows what his job is. He knows his role. He’s ready to go every week. I expect him to continue to prepare hard and make plays when his number is called. He just didn’t have a lot of opportunities last week and sometimes that happens.”