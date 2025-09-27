AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos are coming off a 23-20 loss to the Chargers in Week 3, where QB Bo Nix missed a few opportunities to connect on deep passes to Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton. Denver HC Sean Payton made clear that he still wants Nix to keep taking chances downfield.

“You keep firing,” Payton said, via Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan. “If it was something different — a lot of times maybe crossing routes to the left, if they’re not mechanically opening up their hips, you can be behind the receiver — there’s certain things. The only thing I would say is like Sutton’s is a little bit of a double move. It was a seam go. And so, guys sometimes aren’t at top speed, like your mind sees them. But, just keep firing. He’s gonna hit plenty of those.”

Nix appreciates the support he’s received from Payton.

“Well, I love it,” Nix said. “That’s the name of the game. You just keep making the next play, you keep throwing it. You don’t want to be afraid of failure, don’t want to be afraid of missing. You just go out there and shoot the shot and we’ll hit ’em.”

Nix understands he can’t hit them all and doesn’t feel like his confidence is rattled.

“I’m going to miss several throws in the future and probably going to miss a few deep ones,” Nix said. “Just gotta keep going. I’m in a great spot. I feel like I’m always going to leave plays out there, and that’s why I’m going to keep stepping back up to the podium, having an answer for ’em. But ultimately you want to go out there and hit every single one of ’em.”

Chargers

The Chargers moved to 3-0 behind another great performance from QB Justin Herbert, where he threw for 300 yards despite being under duress often. Los Angeles RT Trey Pipkins thinks his quarterback is a lock for the MVP if the strong performances continue to stack up.

“Oh my gosh, bro. The dude is unbelievable,” Pipkins said, via the team’s website. “I have zero words. What can I say? He was getting hit, making throws. He led us the entire time. If that’s not MVP, I don’t know what is.”

Chiefs Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor has struggled with penalties through the first three weeks of the season. Kansas City HC Andy Reid thinks Taylor is “one of the better” pass protectors in the NFL when he’s playing cleanly. “When he doesn’t have the penalties, his percentage has been good, so you know, you could argue, he’s one of the better tackles in his pass protection game,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “So, I’m conscious of that, and then I’ll take care of it from there.”