AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos TE Adam Trautman acknowledged it’s a possibility for the Chiefs to rest their starters in Week 18, but knows they can’t bank on anything: “You kind of know all the scenarios and that definitely is something that we know about but you can’t really bank on it.” (Chris Tomasson)

Trautman still could see Kansas City playing their starters: "Even if they do get the 1 seed, I think they'd still play their starters (at Denver). I don't know how long (they would), for maybe a half, just because Andy Reed doesn't want to give them 2 weeks off of not playing any football. So I'd be shocked." (Chris Tomasson)

Denver could solidify a playoff spot in Week 17 against the Bengals. Trautman wants them to get it done in Saturday’s game: “You want to get it done now. … The further along we go not winning a game, the more pressure there is because if something goes wrong Saturday, now you’re playing for your life.” (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh wishes he took a similar approach to his 15-year playing career as what he sees from QB Justin Herbert.

“I guess the first thing that hit me was, I wish I would’ve treated those situations like that when I was a player,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “That’s the best way to do it. It seems like the weight of the world’s on your shoulders. It’s not. Go out there and enjoy it, and treat it like it’s pickup basketball. That kind of filled it in for me. That’s why he is who he is. I wish I had treated it more like that when I played. Now it’s good to have that example and be able to encourage others to do the same. That, ‘Let it rip’ kind of mentality. Which I love.”

Harbaugh said Herbert allows them to play “loose and focused at the same time.”

“We play better when we’re free and loose and focused at the same time,” Harbaugh said. “I think everybody plays better when they’re playing with joy.”

The Chargers put in a claim on WR Diontae Johnson but he was ultimately claimed by the Texans due to waiver priority

Raiders

The Raiders ended their 10-game losing streak with a win over the Jaguars in Week 16 to finally get back in the win column. Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce was happy to finally stop talking about losing and mentioned how they are doing their best to tune out the outside noise.

“Yeah, it was good just to stop talking about losing,” Pierce said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “It’s all about winning. That was the song we were playing when we walked through the locker room. It’s always a good feeling because you put in all this work and to have repeated losses, and then put that to the side and just watch the team’s victory. What these guys are playing for, all this BS noise on the outside — like I told those gentlemen in there, it’s all about us. It doesn’t matter about the outside noise.”