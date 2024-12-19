AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Carson Wentz, Antonio Pierce, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert said his lingering ankle injury is improving and is getting treatment ahead of Thursday’s Week 16 matchup against the Broncos.

“It’s doing better,” Herbert said, via PFT. “It’s a quick week and you have to do everything you can to make sure it’s right, getting treatment and all those things. As long as it’s getting better every day, we’re going in the right direction.”

Herbert doesn’t think he suffered any setbacks in their previous game against the Buccaneers.

“I don’t think there’s too many moments in the game last week where I experienced any setbacks, so as long as we’re going in the right direction, that’s definitely the plan,” Herbert said.

Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 15’s win over the Browns. Chiefs HC Andy Reid is confident Carson Wentz is capable of leading the offense if Mahomes isn’t available for their upcoming game against the Texans.

“He’s started in the league and been successful,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s got a great feel for this offense. Very smart, big arm, I like the way he carries himself, I like everything about him. He should be starting in this league somewhere. He’s a heck of a player.”

Raiders

Following a 10th-straight loss to fall to 2-11, Raiders HC Antonio Pierce feels they need something to break their way to get back in the win column.

“We need a break, we need a prayer … it just didn’t go our way,” Pierce said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “Guys are all in, we’re just not winning. I don’t know what else to tell ya, we’re just not winning. S—, do I want to win? Hell ya, I want to win. Do I want to keep looking at the same thing every week and have the same discussion with ya’ll? No.”

Pierce revealed QB Aidan O’Connell is headed in a good direction to return in Week 16. (Vic Tafur)

is headed in a good direction to return in Week 16. (Vic Tafur) Pierce also mentioned his conversations with owner Mark Davis continue to be in a good light and said “I’m under contract” when asked what he thinks his status is for next season. (Vincent Bonsignore)