Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Visited Five Teams

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders visited with five teams during the pre-draft process.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Sanders has taken visits with:

Sanders was expected to be a first-round pick this year, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be a top-5 pick or possibly slide back into the mid to late portion of round one.

He’s generated the most polarizing opinions of just about any prospect in this year’s class.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.