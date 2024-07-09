AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Christian Wilkins, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Once the Jets allowed DE John Franklin-Myers to seek a trade, he explained what he liked about HC Sean Payton and why Denver was the right fit.

“I just heard the vision, heard what they wanted to do for me, how I could help this team and the opportunity that was presented,” Franklin-Myers said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “To play for Coach Sean Payton, I couldn’t pass that up. You talk about the defense they run and putting guys in good positions, that’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to going out there with them and playing physical.”

Chargers

Chargers C Bradley Bozeman is impressed by the poise shown by QB Justin Herbert in the team’s offense, adding that Herbert has a firm grasp on the team’s offensive playbook.

“He acts like he’s been in the system for 10 years,” Bozeman said, via the team’s website. “He dives so deep into the system and knows it so well before anyone else could even grasp it. It’s been impressive to see him put people in the right positions and just elevate people around him.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has been enamored with the early on-field fit between him and new DT Christian Wilkins.

“He’s a worker, so I love having guys that are like-minded around,” Crosby said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, it’s been a hell of a start so far. We have a lot of work to do, but yeah, we’re just (feeding) off each other’s energy. We love football and that’s really all that matters.”