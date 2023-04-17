AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- The Broncos are expected to host Syracuse RB Sean Tucker for a pre-draft visit. (Mike Klis)
Chargers
- Ryan Fowler reports that Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate had top-30 visits with the Chargers and Vikings.
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley said that QB Justin Herbert is not a certain participant in OTA’s after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder: “We’re going to listen to the doctors, and I know he’s making progress.” (Daniel Popper)
Chiefs
- In a recent interview with All Things Covered, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins indicated via his body language that he would not be interested in playing for the Jets or Patriots, but would like to play for the Bills and Chiefs.
- Hopkins also tweeted that he isn’t looking for a raise.
- Tom Pelissero reports that Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie will visit with the Bengals and has also met with the Chiefs and Eagles.
- Chiefs WR Richie James signed a one-year veteran salary benefit contract and will make a $1.08 million base salary and $152,500 signing bonus while counting $1.0925 million against the cap. $400,000 of his base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)
- Former Eagles WR Todd Pinkston will be a RB coach with the Chiefs this season according to HC Andy Reid. (James Palmer)
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on wide receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney: “We’re excited for those guys to take those next steps.” (Nate Taylor)
- Mahomes says that his ankle is not at full health but is not limiting him in workouts, despite feeling sore afterward: “I feel like the foot (after the 2020 season) was way more serious than the ankle. With the ankle, I feel like we’ve improved a lot in the past few weeks.” (Taylor)
