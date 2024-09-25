AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

mentioned he had X-rays done on his high ankle sprain after he left Week 3’s matchup versus Pittsburgh and he’s optimistic he’ll be able to suit up in Week 4. (Josh Alper) Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Herbert’s X-rays came back negative and he will be monitored all week.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he needs to do a better job as a playcaller of getting QB Patrick Mahomes involved in the game earlier.

“He’s a phenomenal player,” Reid said, via PFT. “And I thought he kind of got in a rhythm in the second half. A lot of that is my responsibility to get him into that rhythm earlier. And so, we’ll go back and discuss all that and get that taken care of. But I thought he really hit it well the second half there — had some beautiful throws. That throw to [Travis] Kelce on the deep cross and the throw to Rashee [Rice] — the same route, two different throws, and was spot on there. Anyway, he ended up finishing well.”

Raiders

The Raiders collapsed down to Earth in Week 3, losing at home to the Panthers one week after a huge road victory against the Ravens. Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce preached consistent effort to his team following the loss regardless of how they were executing.

“You’re going to have times where sometimes your best players don’t have their best days and other guys got to step up and that’s why it’s called team football,” Pierce said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “More importantly, I think all of us need to just understand you’ve got to roll, you need to do it the best you can do it at full speed.”

“The effort wasn’t up to par as it had been in the previous games, and that showed up. That didn’t look good at the end of the game.”