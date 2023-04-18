AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Eagles just signed QB Jalen Hurts to a record contract, which means attention regarding quarterback salaries turns to Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow.

Herbert was asked about the status of contract talks with the team, but said there are “no updates” at this time.

“No updates. We’re going to keep those negotiations private,” Herbert said, via Daniel Popper.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Chargers and Herbert’s agents agreed to push the heavy lifting in negotiations until after the draft. The two sides are expected to negotiate an extension sometime this summer.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he’s still rehabbing his ankle injury, but expressed optimism that he’ll be 100 percent by the start of the season.

“It’s been more about just kind of managing it, getting the mobility back as best as I possibly can,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100%, it’s just when you go through a grind of a week of training and you’re trying to push it and go through the rehab process, but at the same time you want to make sure you’re still building, you might be a little sore on the weekends. But I think we’ve done a great job of pushing it to the right limit to where now I’m throwing. There will still be a little bit of limitations going the next few weeks, but I’m going to be happy with where I’m at and we’ll keep pushing it and getting me to the right spot before the beginning of the season.”

Mahomes didn’t require surgery on his high-ankle sprain and doesn’t believe that his injury will be a lingering issue.

“The foot, with having the surgery and having that cast on it, it just really cut my mobility down a lot and so I had to really work through that even into the season that next year,” Mahomes said. “With the ankle, I’ve felt like we’ve improved, especially these last few weeks, a ton as far as the swelling. That went down finally. I don’t have that soreness just as much as I was having it after a few days of work. With the improvements that we’re making these last few weeks, I have a great feeling that by the time we get to training camp, it wouldn’t even be any question at all. We’ll continue to work through it. By OTAs [starting in May], I don’t think there’ll be any limitations on reps or anything like that, especially if I’m not running around a ton. But at the same time, we’ll continue the rehab process and making sure by the time we get to training camp, I can just roll out there and feel perfectly fine.”

Raiders

Ryan Fowler reports Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White has visited with the Raiders.

has visited with the Raiders. The Raiders hosted Tennessee DE Byron Young for a top 30 visit. (Jeremy Fowler)