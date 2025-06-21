AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Rashee Rice, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers Chargers OC Greg Roman highly praised Justin Herbert, saying he should be an MVP candidate every year, and his ability to retain information is top-notch. “This guy is a sniper. I think he should be in the MVP discussion every year and I know he was last year,” Roman said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “He’s that type of player, an MVP type of player. He doesn’t care about all that, he just wants to go out and win. But as far as his mind, it’s highly impressive. His ability to take in a ton of information and disseminate it quickly. A-plus. His ability to throw the ball? A-plus. Toughness? A-plus. This guy is a special person, special player and we’re looking forward to really trying to push the envelope this year.” Roman added that “physicality” will be a big part of their offensive identity in 2025. “Physicality has got to be a part of it. It’s got to be. If it’s not, it will hold you back. In this league, I can point to the most recent Super Bowl champion, for example. If you can control the trenches, to really gives you a lot of flexibility to open up what you do and do a variety of things well. That’s going to be a big point of focus for us.” Roman wants their offensive line to control the line of scrimmage. “If you can’t [control the line of scrimmage] then your running game is going to be spotty at best. Even anemic, where people don’t respect it. And your pass protection will be suspect. So now, you’re backing yourself into a corner.” Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice likes the team’s depth at receiver and thinks they’re set up for great things in 2025.

“We got a lot of guys. We are deep in depth,” Rice said, via KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson. “Wide receiver group, we’re going to be explosive this year. We’re just excited to put on a show to be honest. We know it’s gonna be a show. Only thing in the way right now is time, so we’re just waiting patiently.”

Rice noted he was concerned they would lose TE Travis Kelce to retirement, but with the veteran back, it’s even more ammunition for the offense.

“I was real concerned,” Rice said. “I ain’t gonna lie. That’s Trav. Me getting hurt last year was like kind of a wake-up call. I really wanted him to come back. [You] kind of realize the guys that you get to play with once it’s all over.”

On the topic of his injury recovery, Rice said it’s been a challenge but one he’s embraced.

“It’s a hard process,” Rice said. “If you love the game enough, it’s nothing that can really take you away or discourage you that you can’t get the job done.”

Kelce said he is at a lower playing weight than last season, per Matt Derrick.

Raiders

Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett‘s 2024 season ended due to a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery. He feels great to have both his shoulders healthy after dealing with injuries since his time in college.

“It feels amazing, man. I haven’t had both my shoulders since college,” Bennett said, via RaidersWire.com. “I’d go out there during games, knowing my shoulder was going to pop out. Probably last season my shoulder popped out like five times. Because I had a torn labrum, you know? A lot of people don’t know that but I was just thugging it out. They’d put it back in and I’d go back in or whatever, but it feels good to have it back right. Just time to take that next step.”

“Yeah, for sure. But I feel like there’s no other way that you’d want it,” Bennett said of earning his spot. “You don’t want nobody just give you anything. I’m here to work and I just got to show the coaches who I am, who I know I can be and just go out there and continue to compete.”