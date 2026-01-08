AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Rashee Rice, Maxx Crosby, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert sustained 129 total hits throughout the season, which marks the second-highest in NFL history since TruMedia’s database began in 2000. Los Angeles QBs coach Shane Day praised Herbert for his ability to play through a beating.

“He’s able to just keep playing quarterback at a high level after getting hit so many times,” Day said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “Most quarterbacks that I’ve been around, or ever in the world, it starts to affect them. Their eyes come down, they don’t read the coverage. He’s found a way this year to evolve his game to still make it happen. Even though those pockets are dirty, and it’s not as clean as he’d like it to be, and he’s getting hit all the time, what amazes me is it hasn’t affected the performance. He’s still winning games, he’s still throwing for high percentages, he’s still playing at a very elite level.”

Day added that Herbert understands how to make “calculated risks.”

“He knows when to take a calculated risk,” Day said. “And especially through the course of the game, when he sees how guys are playing, at the right time, he’s gonna make a play like that.”

Chargers S Derwin James said Herbert does whatever it takes to win games.

“He’s gonna do whatever it takes,” James said. “He don’t care if his arm is falling off, his leg is falling off. He’s gonna find a way.”

Chargers OC Greg Roman said OL Jamaree Salyer (hamstring) is ready to play and will suit up at left tackle: “Jamaree is ready to go. I think he’s definitely going to be the left tackle. I think he’s played really well out there.” (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced in a statement that they are aware of domestic violence allegations against WR Rashee Rice.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time,” wrote the Chiefs, per Nate Taylor of ESPN.

Rice’s ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole Jones, posted photos on her Instagram account that show bruises and wounds on different parts of her body. She also alleged multiple years of abuse.

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek was asked if DE Maxx Crosby is untouchable in trade talks, and while he praised the star pass rusher, he would not confirm that he was unavailable following the season-ending drama when he was placed on injured reserve.

“I have a lot of respect for Maxx and how much he loves to play the game,” Spytek said. “I’ve had the opportunity over the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx. I think it’s been well documented that he didn’t love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players. In fact, I think that’s why they’re your best players. So, I love Maxx. He embodies what a Raider is. I’ve been pretty upfront about that from the day I sat up here almost a year ag,o and I continue to believe that.”