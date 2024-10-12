AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Travis Kelce, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Denver has had one of the best defenses in the league so far thanks to shutdown CBs Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss. Surtain praised Moss’ work ethic which has allowed Moss to leap in his young career.

“He puts the work in behind the scenes, and a lot of that credit goes to him,” Surtain said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “For him to be able to display it now in game situations and making plays, I’m very proud of him as a player of what he’s become so far.”

Chargers

The Chargers are off to a 2-2 start to the season with some inconsistent production. HC Jim Harbaugh said he’s looking for better execution on the offensive side.

“What does getting better look like? For us, it’s getting crisper, sharper on offense,” Harbaugh said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is staying patient and is confident they’ll turn things around.

“You have to be patient and understand that, hey, we’re going to get things right,” Herbert said. “We haven’t played the way we want to, but there’s never a time to panic. Panicking doesn’t help.”

Herbert called Harbaugh’s system a “tough offense” but they are picking things up as they go.

“We got the right guys out there. It’s a new offense. It’s a tough offense. We’re going to get it picked up and no one is panicking or worried about that. As long as we’re moving forward and getting better, that’s all you can ask.”

Chargers LB Khalil Mack was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) and LB Denzel Perryman was fined $66,666 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 4.

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has been appearing more on TV programming with his role FX’s ‘Grotesquerie’, having a cameo in ‘Happy Gilmore 2′, and hosting the game show ‘Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?’. Kelce made clear he still loves playing football, but likes to “dabble around” over the offseason.

“I still love coming in to work, getting after it, and chasing championships,” Kelce said, via Alicia Rancilio of the Associated Press. “That’s what I’ve always dreamt of doing. But in the off-season, I do like to dabble around.”