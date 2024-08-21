AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Travis Kelce, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh was thrilled by the return of QB Justin Herbert from his foot injury and was pleased by his performance on his first day back.

“It was great,” Harbaugh said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “I thought I heard music … the voice of angels, maybe. I was excited. I think [his teammates] were excited, too. I don’t know if they heard the angels singing like I did.”

“Good. Really good. Great with a capital G. No drop off. Pinpoint accuracy. Looked really good.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is entering his age-35 season which brings questions about retirement. Kelce still loves the game and plans to continue playing until he no longer can.

“I really can’t put a timeframe on (retirement),” Kelce said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “Obviously, I know there’s opportunities outside of football for me. You have to keep in perspective that I’m still a little kid when I come into this building, man.”

“I love coming to work every single day. I’m going to do it until the wheels fall off. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen anytime soon. I can definitely understand that it’s toward the end of the road (more) than it is the beginning of it.”

Raiders

The Raiders named QB Gardner Minshew the starter despite the team’s success under QB Aidan O’Connell late last season. Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce talked about why he felt Minshew was right for the job and cited his leadership and personality.

“There’s a lot of factors, so we feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity to get off to a fast start, and that’s what we’re going with,” Pierce said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “His personality is infectious … his leadership is infectious. Things (he has to improve on), footwork in the pocket, staying on script.

“There’s some magic about him when he does break the pocket and does his thing, but there’s a lot of times where if the first or second read is there, we got to let it rip. So, he understands that, and more importantly taking care of the football.”