AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Xavier Worthy, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert was placed on the injury report as he’s dealing with a plantar fascia injury to his right foot. Herbert stated he’s back to 100 percent and discussed how they want to ensure this won’t linger all year.

“It was just one of those things that I went in; it was getting a little sore, and I talked to [the training staff] about it,” Herbert said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “I think over the past couple weeks of being out, I did my best to pick up as much as I could in meetings, be out there in walk-throughs and do everything I could to not miss a rep. It’s definitely tough.”

“As long as we’re out in front of it, I think we’ll be all right.”

Chiefs

Chiefs first-round WR Xavier Worthy had an exciting debut when he scored two touchdowns in their win over the Ravens. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes explained what Worthy brings to the offense and praised his serene demeanor.

“Just having him out there, it just opens up stuff,” Mahomes said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “You saw when he’s out there, they’re playing shell coverages. It’s getting guys like [Travis Kelce] and it’s getting guys like [Rashee Rice] open underneath, and that’s what’s so great about this offense is we’re able to do all of that, and that’s when we’re at our best.”

“He’s so cool, calm and collected all the time. You never even see the excitement on him, but he goes out there and makes plays. Obviously, we want to continue to use him more and more, but I thought he had a great day today, making big plays and big moments.”

Mahomes also sent a warning to the rest of the league for when WR Marquise Brown returns.

“When we get Hollywood out there, it’s going to be tough for defenses to decide who they want to cover.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said DT Christian Wilkins is the defensive tackle version of DE Maxx Williams.

“It’s Maxx Crosby inside,” Pierce said, via Around The NFL. “Maxx shows up at 6 a.m., Christian’s here at 6. Maxx leaves at 5, he’s here at 5. You watch them practice, it’s a thing of beauty when you have two of your best players work as hard as anyone on the team. But more importantly, he’s a perfectionist.”

Pierce said that outside of being a terrific player, Wilkins has all the intangibles that you look for in a good teammate.

“He wants to be the best; he’s striving to be the best,” Pierce said. “No different than a lot of our players on the team, but what I love about him is the teammate. He’s a great teammate. He’s a good person. You see him bring over a lot of these young defensive tackles, work with them on the side. Not selfish at all; he wants to win.”