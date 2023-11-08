AFC Notes: Ka’imi Fairbairn, Doug Pederson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts hosted OL Badara Traore for a workout.

Jaguars

The Jaguars have won six of their eight games so far this season, with HC Doug Pederson noting that only one of those wins has come at home.

“We haven’t played our best football at home, which is crazy,” Pederson said Wednesday, via JaguarsWire.com. “Those two early games that we didn’t play very well, those are all things that we have to do better. We’re playing in front of our fans, we’re at home, our stadium, our locker room. We’ve got to feed off the energy, obviously, from the crowd and play our best football. If you want that home-field advantage, or try to play for home-field advantage, you’ve got to do it at home. That’s why they call it home-field advantage. We’ve just got to focus in on that.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn is dealing with a strained quadriceps and could return within a roughly three-week span.

In the meantime, Wilson reports that the team is signing K Matt Ammendola to the practice squad after a successful workout.

Titans

Jordan Schultz reports the Titans were interested in signing WR Martavis Bryant before he joined Dallas’ practice squad.