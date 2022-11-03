AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said having QB Deshaun Watson in the building has been great for the team and he’s been impressed with everything Watson has done since joining the organization.

“It’s been great to have him back in the building,” Berry said, via NFL.com. “He’s been focused on working on himself, he’s stayed in great shape, he’s been a part of the meetings. He’s done everything and more that’s been asked of him. We’ll be excited to have him when he can continue to ramp up football activities and get back on the practice field.”

Berry also commended QB Jacoby Brissett and said that he’s been everything the team has hoped for since they brought him into the organization.

“Jacoby has been everything that we had hoped when we signed him,” Berry said. “He has given us an opportunity and more to win the game with every start, save the exception of maybe one. We knew that he was a special guy in the locker room particularly from his time in Indianapolis. He’s been an excellent addition to our organization and we couldn’t be happier with what he’s provided the team so far.”

Berry also credited RB Kareem Hunt for his professionalism in handling speculation around his name at the trade deadline.

“We feel really good about the team that we have, feel really good about the guys in the locker room,” Berry said. “To Kareem specifically, I would actually give Kareem a lot of credit because I think that for an individual going through what he went through the past couple of months, realizing that his status was in some level of flux, all Kareem did since August was worked hard and really put the team first. I think that type of mindset, that type of attitude is exactly what allows you to battle through difficult challenges, difficult circumstances and ultimately what you need to win games as you go from week to week in the second half of the year.”

Hunt said he’ll continue to work no matter the situation, which is something Berry appreciates.

“We always have open dialogue with our guys. None of that necessarily happens in a vacuum, just to be clear, but Kareem’s been excellent every day he’s been in the building since August,” Berry said. “I think you all know how passionate he is and how much he cares about this team and how much he cares about this city. We think — we know he’s going to have a really strong second half and are looking forward to helping us continue to win games like he did on Monday night.”

Ravens

Ravens LB Roquan Smith isn’t worried about a possible contract extension and is focused on learning his new team’s playbook: “I’m not really focused on that right now. Everything has happened really, really quickly, so I’m just trying to focus on honing in on this playbook right now, and getting to that once I get to it.” (Ryan Mink)

Steelers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says Steelers HC Mike Tomlin absolutely loved CB William Jackson as a prospect when he was coming out in the draft but he was taken one pick before Pittsburgh’s choice.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Steelers and Jackson agreed to wipe out the rest of his per-game roster bonuses of $44,000 for the rest of the season.

Jackson is now due the rest of his $2.777 million base salary and dropped his cap by around $350,000.