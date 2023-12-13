AFC Notes: Kareem Jackson, Kadarius Toney, Easton Stick, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Regarding his most recent suspension, Broncos S Kareem Jackson said he’s been told he’s “responsible” for protecting offensive players, but he’s unsure of how to adjust in the end.

“I was told that I’m responsible for the offensive guys’ protection,” Jackson said, via the Associated Press. “So, I’m not really sure how I protect myself, make plays and protect them, as well. But that’s what I was told. And I’m not really sure what I do moving forward as far as playing this game. So, hopefully I’ll figure it out. At the end of the day, I’m going to go out and I’ll play the game as I have since 2010.”

Jackson thinks he could continue lowering his target zone but is still unsure how to “protect” offensive players.

“For me, I guess, lowering my target [zone] even more than I have,” Jackson said. “As far as trying to protect the guy on the other side, it’s impossible. I have no clue as to how I’m supposed to do that.”

Jackson had a discussion with Commissioner Roger Goodell, where Goodell questioned why the defensive back laid a shot on Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco in Week 6 while the running back was falling to the ground. Jackson explained he was already committed to going in low on Pacheco, and it’s too difficult to change your trajectory in a split-second moment.

“It’s impossible to play this game and do what you guys are asking us to do,” Jackson said. “It makes no sense… I told him a lot of these are incidental contact. Once I’m committed and I’m going, I can’t change. I’m the last line of defense. It’s my job to get him down.'”

Chargers

Chargers QB Easton Stick will now start for the remainder of the season as QB Justin Herbert is injured and says he is going to do his best to continue winning like he did in college at North Dakota State.

“Obviously, this isn’t how I envisioned it,” Stick said via the Los Angeles Times. “When they selected me five years ago, this is what you want as a kid — an opportunity to go play. I’m excited for that. Ultimately, it’s football. Look, I understand North Dakota State is not the National Football League, but I’m used to winning. I only know one way. This is a production business, and I understand that. I’m just going to go out there and play. There’s going to be good, and there’s going to be bad. … That’s just part of it. It’s football. It’s not perfect. I’m just going to go out there and do my best.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the Chargers are a team a lot of people in league circles have their eye on as a potential landing spot for Patriots HC Bill Belichick this offseason.

this offseason. They add the expectation going into this season was that HC Brandon Staley needed to win and make the playoffs to keep his job, and that does not look like it will happen at this point. As a result, the Chargers could have one of the most desirable coaching vacancies in the league this offseason.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WR Kadarius Toney : “He’s in a good place. Things happen. You learn from it & move on.” (Nate Taylor)

on WR : “He’s in a good place. Things happen. You learn from it & move on.” (Nate Taylor) Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Toney and the wide receivers group: “All of the receivers know I believe in them.” (Taylor)