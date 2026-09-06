AFC Notes: KC Concepcion, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR KC Concepcion was asked about his relationship with the other receivers and specifically commented on WR Jerry Jeudy.

“Everybody wants to see each other win,” Concepcion said, via the team website. “And having a vet like Jerry Jeudy, who has gone through head coaching changes (and) offensive coordinator changes, he probably knows more than anybody else about study habits and different ways to study. I would say that the confidence part leading into Week 1 will most definitely show.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta admitted that CB Marlon Humphrey didn’t have the season that they hoped for last year, but he’s primed for a great season in the final year of his contract.

“He’s in the last year of his deal,” DeCosta said, via PFT. “I would say that he’s been a historic Raven in many ways. Multi-time All-Pro, highly competitive Pro Bowler, a leader here. I think he’s gonna have a great year. Had a great year a couple years ago. Didn’t have his best — he would say, I think he has said, he didn’t have a great year last year. I feel confident he’s going to rebound and have a great year this year.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy and QB Aaron Rodgers are reunited in Pittsburgh after working together for 13 years on the Packers. McCarthy said it is surreal to be coaching Rodgers again and is glad to see his “mannerisms” back on the field.

“Very much so,” McCarthy said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “The first day on the practice field, the mannerisms, man, it’s kind of cool to see it in the black-and-gold. Yeah, the whole reunion and pulling this thing together has been awesome. I’m definitely enjoying it, but I’m not ignorant to the amount of work that him and I have to do.”

McCarthy said Rodgers and their assistant coaches are bringing a lot of ideas for their offense. In the end, McCarthy wants to play to the veteran quarterback’s strengths.

“I mean, it’s, Remember this, remember that, what about this, what about that?” McCarthy said. “We’ve played a lot of football together; 13 years is a long time. It’s not a matter of what we do. I’m more concerned about how much we do because all his ideas are good ideas. Same with our coaching staff. I mean, the guys don’t bring you bad ideas, the research they have. But at the end of the day, every system that I’ve ever built as a coordinator and as head coach is built around making a quarterback successful, and we will play to Aaron’s traits, his experiences. That’s just a philosophy I’ve always stayed in tune with.”

McCarthy thinks Rodgers being around the team for a year before his arrival has been extremely helpful since coming aboard.

“It helps a lot,” McCarthy said. “It really goes back to being a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, when you put a game plan together, your top salesman in a room needs to be your quarterback. It’s no different than a defensive coordinator. If key guys don’t believe in the plan? No shot. You have to have that connection as a coach. And then it’s not only the number of plans we’ve put together, but we’ve been very successful together. So yeah, it’s a tremendous asset to have him in there.”