AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jarrett Stidham, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham is confident that he can be the team’s starting quarterback next season.

“I’m very confident that I can be the guy for us next year, I have no doubts about that,” Stidham said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “I’m going to continue to work as hard as possible … I’m excited for the opportunity for sure.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton was happy with how Stidham played but said they needed to give him more protection up front.

“He hung in there, he had some tough snaps and got hit,” Payton said after the game. “I think he had five sacks and nine pressures, but overall, he battled … I thought we got beat up front. I was disappointed with how we played up front, I’ll be honest with you.”

Stidham added that QB Russell Wilson has been a great mentor to him during his time in Denver.

“[He] was great, super positive, super helpful … the entire time, can’t speak highly enough of Russ, what he’s meant to the room the entire way.”

Broncos DL Mike Purcell, who is set to enter the open market, is hopeful to play out the rest of his career in Denver: “I’m towards the end of my career. I still feel like I have a lot of ball left. (Had) injuries (entering the season but) I played well. If I can finish my career here, that’d be great,” via Chris Tomasson.

Chargers

Chargers WR Keenan Allen hopes to remain in Los Angeles next season and said he doesn’t want to play anywhere else.

“I don’t want to go nowhere else,” Allen said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “I’ve been here 10 years like you said, the longest guy on the team, so I’m not looking forward to anything else.”

Allen said he would only play for a few select teams if he was traded or else he would threaten retirement.

“If It did come down to that, adios amigos,” Allen said with a smile. “I’ll get picked up in the offseason or right before the playoffs like them old heads be doing.”

Fellow Chargers WR Mike Williams also said that he hopes to remain with the team but is focusing on coming back healthy.

“I feel like all that stuff is going to play out itself,” Williams said of the future. “I don’t really think about that too much. That’s going to happen regardless of the situation. My main focus is just getting back healthy.”

Chargers DE Khalil Mack, who is an impending free agent, said he doesn’t plan on retiring and joining a winning team will be his priority this offseason: “I know what I bring to the game, understanding that I want to be a team guy. Whatever team, I’m not in control of that right now,” via Kris Rhim.

Raiders

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s future in Las Vegas is in question after not only another injury but the firing of HC Josh McDaniels, who was a big supporter of Jimmy G.

“I just want to get back to playing, honestly,” Garoppolo told reporters, via ESPN. “That’s why I play this game. … I love to win. Honestly, what I think I’m here for is just to go out there and get wins. As a football player, it’s something you’ve got to embrace. Not everyone wants that. Some people just want statistics and things like that. I really just want to go out there and win. I really enjoy doing it. That’s what we’re here for.”

“I’m pretty open,” Garoppolo added. “A lot of things are out of my control. I’ve been in situations like that before, so I’ve learned, just got to roll with the punches a little bit and whatever happens, I think it all happens for a reason. Just got to make the best of your situation. That’s a big part of this whole NFL thing is you’re going to be dealt the cards you’re dealt, and you’ve just got to make the best of it. I know the player I am and where I stand in this league … if you don’t believe in yourself, no one will. So that’s a big part of it. But yeah, just let the chips fall where they may. I’ve just got to get on the field and start competing again. That’s when stuff gets easy. … It was a weird year, don’t get me wrong, but I loved every minute of it.”