AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Rice WR Luke McCaffrey has a top-30 visit set up with the Denver Broncos at their Dove Valley headquarters, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said the team had to make a decision on a few players due to their cap situation.

“We had four great players with great contracts in terms of great volume, great money,” Hortiz said, via PFT. “We had to address that, and we approached it in the sense of we respect all four players, value all four players and know that all four players can help us win. But the reality of it is: Given the cap and the situation that we’re in the likelihood of all four players coming back and us being able to build depth and a complete team, that wasn’t a realistic end result. We were going to have to make moves, and we weren’t locked in to any two players throughout the process.”

Hortiz understands what he was giving up while also eluding to the team continuing to add to that position.

“Yeah, I knew who I was trading,” Hortiz said of WR Keenan Allen’s resume. “He’s a very talented player, and I respect him as a player, as a person. It’s difficult when you have to cut a player, trade a player, release a player. It’s always difficult for a player like him certainly, but it creates an opportunity for other players to step up. Again, we’re not done building that room out so we’re going to look to continue to add pieces to that room.”

Chiefs

New Chiefs WR Marquise Brown mentioned the winning culture and QB Patrick Mahomes as the biggest reasons he wanted to get on board this offseason.

“Pat was a big part of it, being able to play with Pat, (head) coach (Andy) Reid, a winning culture,” Brown said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “The offense I felt like I could come in and I could help, I could fit in. All those things played a part, they were strong on me so there was mutual interest, that is very appealing.”

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year, $7 million contract with a $3 million signing bonus and a $3.5 million guaranteed base salary.

Brown can also earn $250k in per-game roster bonuses along with $250k in workout bonuses. He has a $1 million touchdown incentive, up to $1.5 million in playtime incentives, and up to $1.5 million in a yards incentive. (Breer)