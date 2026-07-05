AFC Notes: Keldric Faulk, Ed Ingram, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Ashton Dulin enters the offseason program competing for the third receiver role against Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Laquon Treadwell, and seventh-rounder Deion Burks. Dulin said he’s approaching this season as if it’s his first year in the league.

“For me, it’s attacking as if it’s my first year, knowing that, that spot is open, and there are points to be proven and reps to be won,” Dulin said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “That’s my mindset.”

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter said Dulin is someone who always takes advantage of his opportunities, and they are “moving him around” in different spots.

“Shoot, opportunities show up and rep totals and all that stuff can change every game and every year, but Ashton Dulin is a guy I’ve known to take advantage of his opportunities,” Cooter said. “And like I said, he’s been a real joy to coach. We’re having fun moving him around out there at practice and trying him out with some different stuff, and I think he can be really good for us this year on offense.”

Texans

Texans G Ed Ingram said the offensive line has improved and they’re looking for a 180-degree turnaround this year.

“The offensive line, we have jelled together quite well,” Ingram said, via Around The NFL. “I feel like Pop has got a good group of guys in a room together. We are all like-minded and all have one common goal, which is just showing each and everybody that the line here, that it’s changed. We’re doing a complete 180, and we’re a different line, we’re a different unit, and that the team can rely on us to run behind us, block for C.J. and we’re going to have a great year.”

Ingram has large aspirations for the team this season.

“We fight for each other every day,” Ingram said of the entire Houston squad. “Appreciate everybody that supported me, that has been supporting me, that will support me. We’re going to have a great year this year. We’re going to win a game. Mark my words, we’re going to that Super Bowl.”

Titans

Titans DL coach Aaron Whitecotton said rookie DL Keldric Faulk needs to come in and learn how to be a professional and the team’s scheme.

“It’s no different than Femi (Oladejo),” Whitecotton said, via Titans Wire. “It’s understanding that expectations, understanding the technique, and the standards, as well as the group. The scheme is different from Auburn, the expectations are different from Auburn, and, again, Auburn’s not wrong, it’s just different. And, so, for those guys to come in and learn, and then, you know, for all of young players in the NFL, it’s not just unique to Keldric or Jackie (Marshall), rushing the passer in the NFL is a totally different ball game than college football. And these guys, these guys are good. They were the best of their college, and you’ve got to take them to another level.“