AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Azareye’h Thomas, Nahshon Wright, Bills, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Joe Brady is impressed with how WR Keon Coleman has attacked this off-season so far.

“[Coleman’s] in a really good place and that’s nothing different than he’s had in the past,” Brady said, via ESPN. “You feel him coming off the football, you feel the stride, you feel his size … It’s the consistency and the routine and everything he’s doing, but handling everything like a pro … And a guy like Keon, he’s positioned himself in a great place and just got to continue to build on that.”

Coleman still has supporters within the locker room, and his teammates haven’t given up on him.

“Just getting better, just trending in the right direction,” Bills CB Maxwell Hairston said. “That’s my guy. He goes through a lot of stuff he don’t deserve. Just to see him continue to come out here and practice hard and do his thing, it’s good to see, for real. I can’t wait to see him take off this year.”

Jets

Jets CB Azareye’h Thomas talked about the pressure he faced to fill the shoes left by former CB Sauce Gardner.

“In the league you have no time to dwell,” Thomas said, via the team’s website. “[The Jets] wouldn’t have made that decision if they didn’t trust me, if they didn’t trust in the guys that we had so if they believe in me, how could I not have confidence and believe in myself.”

Thomas has taken the pressure off of himself this year and said that he’s focused on simply being the best version of himself and letting the rest fall into place.

“Last year I was putting unnecessary pressure on myself, worrying about what the outside world was saying about me and so this year my biggest motto was audience of one,” Thomas said, who is changing his jersey number to one this year. “The number doesn’t make me, I’m going to make the number.”

Thomas said that changing his number symbolizes the internal change he went through.

“It’s a different type of pressure, a different set of expectations when you walk out there and you’re number one,” Thomas said. “If you’re number one, you’re number one and you got to play like it. But as I walk out there, I’m not thinking like that but of course it’s in the back of my mind like I’ve got to perform, like I said though, that’s a given. But I’m no longer walking out there with that baggage on my back because I know I’m playing for an audience of one.”

Jets

Jets CB Nahshon Wright discussed the moves that HC Aaron Glenn and the team made this free-agency cycle and highlighted LB Demario Davis as a tone-setter who can help build the culture.