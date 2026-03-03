AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Darren Mougey, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said WR Keon Coleman has to prove himself to the team once again this season after maturity and performance issues derailed his season.

“Some of the things we’ve talked about are just the maturity. It’s the off-the-field. That can get in the way,” Beane said, via The Athletic. “I’ve been in this league 28 — this will be 29 — seasons. I’ve seen that many times get in the way of people’s opportunities to grow, and not only on the field, but to expand their net worth off the field. And so that is kind of the challenge to Keon.”

Beane added that they’ll look to get the ball in WR Khalil Shakir‘s hands more often, who finished near the bottom of the league in average depth of target.

“There’s really not a lot of things Khalil can’t do. As we watch cutups and as we go through things and put it all together, there are definitely ways to get the ball in his hands in different ways. And we have to continue to grow his game because he’s such a huge component to our offense. He’s one of our best football players. When the ball’s in his hands, good things is happening, and it doesn’t necessarily always have to be in a short range.”

Beane added that they want to keep TE Dawson Knox in Buffalo, but the two sides will need to agree on an adjusted contract.

“We’ve done pay cuts before with players. With those, you have to keep in mind, they’re going to try and figure out what their market is, and that’s what their agents do a great job of,” Beane said. “We’d be crazy not to want a Dawson Knox back. We know we have to make it work for him and work for us.”

Sam Franklin signed a three-year, $7 million contract with the Bills that includes $4.2 million guaranteed, of which $2.53 is fully guaranteed at signing. Franklin also received a $1.25 million signing bonus, and his 2026 salary is fully guaranteed. (OTC)

Dolphins

Former Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert said during a recent interview that former HC Mike McDaniel is too much of a player’s coach for his own good.

“He’s a great coach,” Mostert told Colin Cowherd. “If guys are talking, he’ll listen and give them some advice, but head coach wise — the past couple of years, what they’ve been going through has just been kind of rough. I kind of feel bad for the players. When you have a coach that is so player friendly, it doesn’t really mix all that well. Look at the coaches in history, not just in the NFL, of all of these different sports franchises, they have coaches that implement toughness, resilience and that’s something that he kind of missed the mark on in being a head coach.”

“As a player, I need somebody tough that’s going to lay the hammer down when it needs to be down and tell other players to get in line,” Mostert added. “When you don’t have that, that impact can definitely be detrimental.”

Jets

Jets GM Darren Mougey joked that there is no chance the team can acquire the first overall pick from the Raiders.

“Absolutely, we’ll talk about all those things, but I don’t think that’s happening,” Mougey said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.