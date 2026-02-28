AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said he needs to see WR Keon Coleman have another off-season like he had last year in order to regain confidence in him.

“I think we need to see Keon have the offseason he had a year ago, which was excellent,” Beane said, via PFT. “We couldn’t have asked for anything more. He came to Phase I, Phase II, all that stuff, dialed in, ready to go. You could tell he’d been working out and then, a lot of the people here were at training camp. He had an excellent camp. Let’s do that again. And then not, you know, some of the things we’ve talked about is just, it’s the maturity, it’s the off the field, that can get in the way. I’ve been in this league 28 this will be 29 seasons. I’ve seen that many times get in the way of people’s opportunities to grow and not only on the field, but expand their net worth off the field. And so that is kind of the challenge to Keon. Can you go back and do what you did all offseason and your training camp? And you know, if you remember, he had a great game, game one against Baltimore. Don’t let some of the maturity issues off the field affect the product on the field. If he does that, he’ll have every chance. I know we’ve got some new coaches, and they’re excited to meet him and get to work with him, and were aware of him in the draft process a couple years ago. And so they kind of want to, you know, try to start mold them in the way they see and envision him for our team.”

While at this year’s NFL Combine, Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan told reporters they will take a best-player-available approach in the 2026 NFL Draft and will look into taking a quarterback “at some point,” per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Regarding RT Austin Jackson, who is entering the final year of his contract and carries a cap figure of $15.38 million, Sullivan said they want Jackson to be on the roster in 2026 and have had discussions with his agency about his contract.

As for why the team released G James Daniels, Sullivan indicated that his injury concerns were the primary factor. Daniels notably missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn pectoral in Week 1.

, Sullivan indicated that his injury concerns were the primary factor. Daniels notably missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn pectoral in Week 1. Sullivan mentioned that they want more draft picks and are more likely to trade down in the 2026 NFL Draft than move up.

Although veteran TE Darren Waller is interested in playing next season, Sullivan said that he doesn’t make much sense for their roster at this point.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on the decision to promote Zak Kuhr to DC: “I think there’s a lot of things in play there. Trying to figure out what’s best defensively for us, what’s best for the staff organizationally.” (Doug Kyed)

Vrabel was asked if the team might kick the tires on a trade for Eagles WR A.J. Brown: "I think that we'll look at everything that we can possibly look at to add to our roster. And again, there's a lot of things that go into trades. There's a lot of back and forth and taking on compensation. And so I'm sure there'll be a lot of opportunities for us to talk about trades, not only this week, but as we prepare and get closer to the draft." (Kyed)

Vrabel on free agent's Khyiris Tonga, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Vederian Lowe: "Would love to have them all back, but we know that that's not always the case in the National Football League, so we'll see where those conversations go." (Kyed)