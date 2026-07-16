AFC Notes: Kevin Byard, Keon Coleman, James Cook, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Keon Coleman told ESPN that he isn’t concerned about any criticism, especially if it isn’t coming from someone across from him on the field.

“None of them going to come lace them up and try to stand in front of me,” Coleman said, via ESPN. “People are going to say what they want to say. At the end of the day, my job is to come out here, put my cleats on, strap them up and prove my worth here.”

“It’s time to put it all together,” Coleman added. “[Outside comments] I don’t really care to hear them. It’s time for me to just put it out there on the field.”

Bills

Bills RB James Cook said during an interview on Good Morning Football that the change to head coach Joe Brady has brought new energy to the building, given Brady’s youth.

“I mean, it’s just a new energy in the building,” Cook said, via PFT. “It’s going to always be like that, I feel like, when you have a new head coach coming in — a young one, too, at that. I mean, Joe’s a young head coach coming in, his first year being a head coach. I mean, he’s got a new energy. That’s what I feel like.”

“I mean, to me, nothing has changed,” Cook added. “Joe’s going to be Joe. And, you know, he’s going to be himself. He just wants you to play football and have fun.”

Patriots

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, veteran Patriots S Kevin Byard compared WR A.J. Brown‘s impact to that of Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

“When I was in Chicago, we obviously played against a guy in Justin Jefferson, and, for the most part, you need to point out where Justin Jefferson was on every single play,” Byard said. “It’s the same thing with A.J. When I’m lined up at safety, and I’m deep back there, 12, 14, 15 yards, whatever, I’m going to identify where’s A.J.? You know what I mean? Like where’s he at? Is he lined up way out on the boundary at the X? Is he lined up in the slot or whatever? Let’s identify where he is, and now I can kind of get a good base on, OK, this is where the No. 1 player is. The running back’s here, tight end’s here. So, it just shifts your philosophy on how you want to play defense.” “Do you play cloud over top of him? ‘Cause you don’t really want to leave him one-on-one,” Byard continued. “I mean that’s what A.J. does best. He’s gonna run those slants, those quick dig routes, those go balls. I don’t think anybody in the league is better than him when it comes to those routes and being able to break a tackle and take it the distance. So, he’s just a phenomenal athlete, phenomenal talent.”