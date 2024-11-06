AFC Notes: Khalil Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals RB Zack Moss is out indefinitely with a neck injury and is expected to miss at least the rest of the regular season, leading to Cincinnati trading for RB Khalil Herbert . (Mike Garafolo)

thinks they “needed” Herbert after landed on injured reserve: “It’s something that we needed, I think. I’m glad that we went out and tried to get better. I’ve watched Khalil in the past, and I think he will help us.” (Yanni Tragellis) Bengals third-round WR Jermaine Burton was asked if he let his teammates down by skipping practice this week: “For sure. Just got to be better.” (Charlie Goldsmith)

was asked if he let his teammates down by skipping practice this week: “For sure. Just got to be better.” (Charlie Goldsmith) Burton missed the team’s Saturday walkthrough and was a healthy scratch for Week 9 against the Raiders. When asked if he let his teammates down, Burton responded “for sure” and repeatedly said he’s “just got to be better,” per Charlie Goldsmith.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase said he hasn’t given additional advice to Burton after already having a conversation with him about his conduct: “He’s a grown man. I’ve had a conversation with him. He knows right from wrong. So I’m not going to constantly keep telling you something. I don’t expect Tee to do that to me.” (Ben Baby)

Ravens

Baltimore cruised to a win over the Broncos in Week 9 despite leaning on the passing game over their typical run-heavy offense. Ravens RB Derrick Henry praised QB Lamar Jackson‘s ability to dominate on the ground or through the air after rushing just three times.

“He didn’t have to (run),” Henry said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “He’s dangerous with his arm, and I think he showed that today. If you want to take away him running the ball, he’ll go over your head and throw it. If he has to run it, he’ll do that as well. Hats off to him. He’s an engine that makes this thing go. ‘MV3.'”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh commented on Jackson trying former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger for most games ever with a perfect passer rating and praised the pass protection and defense.

“I’m betting on Lamar at some point to break it,” Harbaugh added. “I thought he played great, but also, the team around him — the pass protection — that’s a really good pass-rush team, a real aggressive defense, a really highly-ranked defense. Our offense came to play as a group.”

“We played our (most) complete game of the season so far, I would say, as a team. Our defense stepped up and played really well.”

James Palmer believes “it makes sense” that the Ravens were in on CB Marshon Lattimore before he was traded to Washington because of their amount of picks in 2025 and Lattimore’s minimum salary after restructuring.

before he was traded to Washington because of their amount of picks in 2025 and Lattimore’s minimum salary after restructuring. Harbaugh announced Jackson will play in Week 10 despite not practicing Tuesday for an undisclosed reason. (Jamison Hensley)

