AFC Notes: Khalil Mack, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers LB Khalil Mack believes that he and Joey Bosa still have much to show when it comes to terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and creating chances with their pass-rushing abilities after a lackluster year in 2022.

“Not even close,” Mack said in a press conference. “I think that it was three games in last year. Week Three. Just can’t wait to get out there with this guy. Not talk too much, but get to work. It’s one of those things. Me and Joey were talking about it, it was like a bad dream, like a nightmare. Waking up from it and just putting in the work to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill says that no role was guaranteed to him upon signing with the team, a big risk considering he had already carved out a spot for himself as a member of the Chargers.

“Brett Veach and Andy Reid’s message was, ‘Drue, there’s no promises here,’” Tranquill said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “‘We love you as a player. We love what you’re able to do. You’re super-versatile. You’re a total linebacker and can do it all — but we’ve got a lot of great players here, and you’re going to have to come in here and earn your way.’”

