AFC Notes: Khalil Mack, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
Chargers LB Khalil Mack believes that he and Joey Bosa still have much to show when it comes to terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and creating chances with their pass-rushing abilities after a lackluster year in 2022.
“Not even close,” Mack said in a press conference. “I think that it was three games in last year. Week Three. Just can’t wait to get out there with this guy. Not talk too much, but get to work. It’s one of those things. Me and Joey were talking about it, it was like a bad dream, like a nightmare. Waking up from it and just putting in the work to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”
Chiefs
Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill says that no role was guaranteed to him upon signing with the team, a big risk considering he had already carved out a spot for himself as a member of the Chargers.
“Brett Veach and Andy Reid’s message was, ‘Drue, there’s no promises here,’” Tranquill said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “‘We love you as a player. We love what you’re able to do. You’re super-versatile. You’re a total linebacker and can do it all — but we’ve got a lot of great players here, and you’re going to have to come in here and earn your way.’”
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur writes that right now free-agent additions David Long and Duke Shelley are penciled in as the starters for the Raiders at cornerback, with incumbent Nate Hobbs set to go back to nickel corner.
- They also signed CB Brandon Facyson who played significant snaps for the Colts in 2022 and have CB Amik Robertson and fourth-round CB Jakorian Bennett, though Tafur notes the latter two are probably best-suited as reserves for now.
- The depth chart is pretty thin at linebacker too and Tafur points out it would make a lot of sense to sign LB Kyle Van Noy since he has some familiarity with the scheme.
- At right tackle, Tafur says Raiders OL Jermaine Eluemunor will have to hold off OTs Brandon Parker and Thayer Munford to start. It’s also possible the Raiders sign a veteran, in which case Eluemunor could slide inside to start at right guard.
- At right guard, Tafur notes the Raiders view OL Alex Bars as a better depth player, but he could start if he wins out over Netane Muti and recently-signed veteran Greg Van Roten.
- There’s also a major battle for the last spot or two on the roster at wide receiver, per Tafur, with the contenders including DeAndre Carter, Keelan Cole, Phillip Dorsett, Kristian Wilkerson, and Cam Sims.
- Tafur expects Raiders DT Jerry Tillery to start at one defensive tackle spot, with Bilal Nichols, third-rounder Byron Young, Matthew Butler, and Neil Farrell competing for the other spot.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!