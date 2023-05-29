AFC Notes: Khalil Mack, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack is excited about DC Derrick Ansley‘s transition to defensive coordinator and believes he’ll be a great fit for the role.

“He pulled me in right away, we had a conversation,” Mack said, via Chargers Wire. “We chopped it up. You could tell that he’s excited to be in that position. He is going to make the most of it, as well, and try to get the best out of all of his guys on defense.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said it’s been an easy transition with OC Matt Nagy given their previous experience together in 2017.

“It’s been easy, I think for me, just because I was here when he was the OC the first time,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, EB will be missed. I mean the way he was able to take us and lead us to be the offense that we’ve had these last few years — so he’ll definitely be missed. But, I’m glad it’s someone that I’m comfortable with, someone that I’ve worked with before.”

Mahomes said there have been small tweaks under Nagy but it is generally the same system from previous years.

“I think the guys are starting to learn on how he wants things done,” Mahomes said. “Even though [it’s] the same system, it’s obviously a little bit different on the guy and the coach and stuff like that. It’s been a smooth transition so far and now it’s about kind of continuing to build and build until the season.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said first-round DE Tyree Wilson has the physical gifts to be successful in the NFL, but he must put in the work to achieve his potential.

“Just from his physical gifts alone, he could be a great player. It’s about the work you put in once you get in the league,” Crosby said, via RaidersWire. “You could have tools, you could have every bit of the talent, that’s the NFL, everybody’s talented. It’s what you do when you get in the building.”

Crosby said he wants to be the best edge rusher in the NFL and it requires “non-stop” focus on his development.

“Obviously my wife and family, that’s huge, but I’m on a mission. I got one goal; I want to be the best at what I do,” Crosby said. “I got many big goals that I want to achieve and it takes more than being 50 percent, it takes all my attention all year round. . . it’s non-stop, but that’s what it takes to be great. That’s what I’m doing every single day, so there’s no real balance. At the end of the day, i’m on a mission until I stop playing football.”

Crosby is encouraging their new rookies to follow his lead.

“When the rookies came in I told them ‘follow me every single day. You want to continue building your career? Follow me. I’m going to do it the right way,” Crosby said. “I’m going to keep showing up, I’m going to do it every single day. And that’s what it’s really about.”