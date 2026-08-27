AFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Taylor Rapp, Broncos, Chargers OL Shuffle, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said the team signed DB Taylor Rapp not out of need but because he could help the defense. That’s what made it surprising when the team released him just a few days later.

“[He’s a] veteran player we liked, had good grades on and just more talent at that position,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “It was really more… It wasn’t like us pounding the table, ‘We need a safety.’ It was, ‘Hey, this player’s available,’ and ‘Let’s work him out and sign him if possible.’ So I’m glad he’s here. We’ve had experience playing against him. … I think it was more availability than necessity, if that makes sense.”

Payton said Rapp could be signed back when he’s ready, after they released him due to personal issues. (Mike Klis)

Payton admitted he doesn’t know if they will have clarity on OLB Jonathon Cooper‘s roster situation before roster cutdowns on Sunday. (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

Chargers C Tyler Biadasz recently suffered an ACL injury and was placed on injured reserve. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh was sad to see Biadasz go down and thinks he was “dialed in” throughout the offseason.

“The trajectory of the team is outstanding, but you get a player like Tyler Biadasz, who has been so dialed in and invested in this team,” Harbaugh said, via ChargersWire. “It was a play that was probably a 1 in 10,000 type of play where he had blocked it so well and our left tackle and left guard blocked it so well that the defensive tackle went inside of the leg of Tyler.”

Harbaugh said Biadasz is still hoping to play this season and is checking out his options.

“I know for Tyler, he’s looking at some options, some second opinions. He’s just hell-bent on doing whatever he can to keep playing,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said OL Kayode Awosika is the leader for the left guard spot: “Kayode Awosika is right there. He’s the leader right now.” (Chargers Wire)

is the leader for the left guard spot: “Kayode Awosika is right there. He’s the leader right now.” (Chargers Wire) He added second-round OL Jake Slaughter, who was competing at left guard, is now the starting center following the injury to Biadasz.

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Jared Wiley enters the third year of his career after appearing in just five games last season due to a torn ACL he suffered as a rookie. Wiley said he’s finally “feeling like myself again” going into 2026.

“We’ll watch like last year’s preseason, or I’ll go back and watch camp from last year, and I’m like, God, that looked terrible, dude,” Wiley said, via ChiefsWire. “Like it was awful. So definitely feeling like myself again.”

Wiley said that he was still dealing with stiffness and swelling in his knee last year, and has regained some confidence after OTAs this offseason.

“I had a lot of stiffness last year. Still was dealing with some swelling and stuff like that. I would say the main thing was mentally trusting yourself,” Wiley said. “Being able to do OTAs this offseason was a huge help. Just kind of working through a bunch of that stuff, and then, by the time the season gets here, you’ve ripped these things so many times that you don’t even think about it anymore. Whereas last year I felt like I was thinking about a lot. Like before, I was going in and out of breaks, before I was doing stuff.”

Wiley added that he was actually able to work out and refine his route running instead of just rehabbing this offseason.

“A lot of stuff in the offseason that I did this year. I was able to actually work out instead of rehab this off-season, so that was big,” Wiley said. “Again, with some of my guys, route running, you know, weightlifting stuff like that. I was even doing Pilates, like literally whatever I could do to try to work through some of those growing pains again.”

Raiders

The Raiders signed QB Kirk Cousins as a veteran bridge to No. 1 overall selection Fernando Mendoza. Cousins said he’s aware of the situation he got into with Las Vegas and understands that he isn’t owed the starting role.

“I understand what I signed up for, and we’re all in this together,” Cousins said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “We’re just trying to help the Raiders win football games, and I don’t want to be entitled or be given something I didn’t earn. I think it’s important that the best player plays, or the one who can help the team win the most. That’s really what the perspective needs to be. If it’s not me, it’s not me. We’ll all be working together and trying to help this team win and let the chips fall where they may. I’d love to be a help. I’d love for Fernando to go on to an outstanding career and look back and say, ‘I think Kirk’s time together with us in the quarterback room was helpful to my development as a player.’ That’s all part of this and wanting to be an asset to this organization and this quarterback room, and that includes helping Fernando go on to have a tremendous career.”

Cousins spent the last two seasons with the Falcons and was reportedly “stunned” when they selected QB Michael Penix in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cousins mentioned that he was well aware that Las Vegas would draft Mendoza when signing with the team in April.

“Anytime you’re not caught off guard, that’s a good thing,” Cousins said. “At the same time, welcome to the NFL. You’re going to have surprises. Change is always happening, and you’ve got to be able to roll with it. Those who can adapt and move forward are those who tend to last. We’ll see how it all plays out. The story is being written.”

Cousins knows opportunities will always be there for him if he keeps playing well.

“It would seem if you’re playing good football at the quarterback position, there’s always going to be a demand for you,” Cousins said. “Just go out there and make sure you can help your football team win games, and let the chips fall where they may.”