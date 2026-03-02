AFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Ashton Jeanty, Geno Smith, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said the team’s draft board was shaken up when most of the players they were considering returned to college for another season.

“When the official decision date for the underclassmen came, I believe we moved over 25 guys off our board that we had Top 75, Top 100,” Veach said, via Pro Football Talk. “So it’s really impacts, I think, the draft, and then you’re getting older, older prospects as you go on. I don’t think that’s going to change any time soon and I think that’s something we have to adapt to. You see their birth dates and then you look at the roster and a lot of our guys are as young as these guys.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said that the team will look to add running backs in the draft and free agency who can split carries with RB Ashton Jeanty in his second year.

“We definitely want to have a two-man show, guys that can share the load,” Kubiak said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s a long season. You don’t want to put all the carries and targets on one guy. So right now we’re identifying guys that are available in the draft, identifying free agents we might go after, looking at our own roster and seeing who can share that. It’s important that Jeanty has a wingman.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak was asked if veteran QB Geno Smith has a place on the team despite last season’s underwhelming performance.

“Looking at all options right now,” Kubiak told reporters. “Watching Geno play last year, obviously very familiar with what he had done before. We’re just kind of putting it all on the table right now, trying to see every possible avenue we can go right now at quarterback. He’s definitely one of those options we’re considering.”