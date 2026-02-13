AFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Maxx Crosby, Nazeeh Johnson, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson is set to be an unrestricted free agent, but is confident that the organization knows his value and will bring him back.

“I think (Chiefs) are going to bring me back,” Johnson said, via ChiefsWire. “I can test the market and see how much I’m valued, but the Chiefs know what I can do. We can’t have communication right now because of the (free agency regulations), but I have a good understanding with them. They know my talent level.”

Raiders

There have been rumors about Maxx Crosby reportedly wanting out of the Raiders. During HC Klint Kubiak‘s introductory press conference, owner Mark Davis said things are “all good” with Crosby.

“Maxx has been a great, great Raider,” Davis said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “He is a great Raider. He’s gone through a lifetime of development here for seven or eight years, and he still is a Raider. So, it’s all good.”

Kubiak mentioned that he’s already spoken to Crosby.

“I got a cup of coffee with Maxx this morning. Love talking with him. And look forward to continuing those conversations,” Kubiak said.

Raiders

The Raiders decided to move on from Pete Carroll after one disastrous season, hiring Klint Kubiak away from the Seahawks in the process. Las Vegas GM John Spytek said they felt it was extremely important to find the right leadership this offseason because of having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“We have a uniquely challenging offseason with the first overall pick and new leadership with the head coach,” Spytek said, via Vincent Bonignore of the New York Post. “But that’s why it was so important to us to find the right man to lead this organization forward.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis feels it became evident that Kubiak was the “perfect person” to take the reins in 2026.

“It became evident that Klint was probably the one that would be the perfect person to take into the future,” Davis said. “For what we’ve got going now with the first pick in the draft, and everything else, to have a bright offensive mind. And that is really exciting.”

Kubiak is excited to collaborate with minority owner Tom Brady and mentioned how the former quarterback showed a lot of passion during the interview process.

“What I’m excited about is that we have different offensive backgrounds and how we can pull ideas from each other,” Kubiak said. “But obviously, he’s the greatest that’s ever done it. And the interview process, just the passion that he spoke with on all things football, just got me excited about the opportunity to work with him.”