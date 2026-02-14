AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Albert Breer of SI writes that he would be surprised if the Bengals retain DE Trey Hendrickson after he only appeared in seven games.

Hendrickson's contract was officially voided on February 12. (Over The Cap)

With that, Breer could see Cincinnati being aggressive in the free agent market for defensive players.

Breer names Eagles OLB Jaelan Phillips, Seahawks S Coby Bryant, or Chiefs S Bryan Cook as three potential free agents who make sense for the Bengals.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson struggled with injuries throughout the year, finishing 6-7 in games he started. NFL Network analyst and Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner thinks Jackson missed plays that he typically executed in previous years.

“As I was watching film, I couldn’t put my finger on anything that said, ‘Oh, OK, here’s what he’s doing different’ or ‘He’s making bad decisions now that he didn’t make before,'” Warner said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “It wasn’t that. It was more just missing plays that he’s made a million times before.”

Broadcaster and former QB Rich Gannon points out that Jackson’s missing practice time ultimately impacts the quarterback’s chemistry with the rest of the roster.

“He’s had the ability in the past to go out and have fresh legs and do what he does, but eventually it can catch up to you,” Gannon said. “Look, it’s not just that he’s missing practice time. It’s the guys around him that are missing those opportunities with him. It’s the red zone throws you’re not getting. It’s the two-minute shots. It’s the third-down packages that you’re not getting as many reps with.”

However, Warner is skeptical about missing practice being the predominant reason for Jackson’s struggles.

“One missed practice day, especially early in the week, is kind of like, OK, you’re going to have plenty of days to make up for that and get back into the rhythm,” Warner said. “So I don’t think that’s something that I would point to and say, ‘Oh, that’s the reason he’s missing these throws.'”

Steelers

Albert Breer of SI thinks the Steelers’ first order of business this offseason is to get a decision from Aaron Rodgers on his future. If Rodgers isn’t returning, finding a quarterback is obviously at the top of Pittsburgh’s agenda.

on his future. If Rodgers isn’t returning, finding a quarterback is obviously at the top of Pittsburgh’s agenda. If Rodgers comes back, Breer writes that adding a running back like the Jets’ Breece Hall or Kenneth Walker III of the Seahawks makes sense.