AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

After getting one of the most sought-after candidates on the market in HC Jesse Minter this offseason, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta spoke on how much QB Lamar Jackson‘s presence helped them be among the best jobs despite so many openings.

“I think that was one of the things as we interviewed coaches, what made our job, I think, really in my mind, one of the best jobs, maybe the best job, was Lamar and having the chance to work with him,” DeCosta said, via 105.7 The Fan.

Ravens

Ravens LB Teddye Buchanan had his strong rookie year cut short by a torn ACL late in the season. Buchanan said the rehab has been on schedule, if not ahead of schedule.

“The rehab process is going great. Right on schedule, if not ahead of schedule,” Buchanan said, via “The Lounge” podcast. “I’m feeling healthy, getting back to doing things that I’m used to doing. Just taking it one day at a time, not trying to look too far forward, but I’m definitely feeling good about it.” Buchanan also reflected on having such a big role right away, which leaves him feeling like he truly belongs in this league. “It was a blessing to get a year under my belt, a year where I was thrown into the fire as a young guy. I’m super grateful for that year. It was a year of excitement, a year of joy, a year of challenge, but I feel like I came away from that year a better and improved person.” “As the season went on, not only did I feel that I belonged, but that I could be a good player.”

Steelers

Gerry Dulac reports that Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has been in town for a couple of days, but the Steelers have not met with him yet and instead have been talking with his agent.

has been in town for a couple of days, but the Steelers have not met with him yet and instead have been talking with his agent. Steelers first-round OT Max Iheanachor said coaches told him that he’ll be playing on the right side. (Farabaugh)