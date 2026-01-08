AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Dillon Gabriel, Dan Pitcher, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Browns Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, citing a team source, reports former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski had a big part in the team’s decision to draft QB Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

had a big part in the team’s decision to draft QB in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Mary Kay Cabot reports the Browns are doing their diligence on former Ravens HC John Harbaugh for their head coach job.

for their head coach job. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Bengals OC Dan Pitcher is someone to watch as a surprise head coaching candidate, mentioning he has traction in Cleveland for the Browns’ vacancy.

is someone to watch as a surprise head coaching candidate, mentioning he has traction in Cleveland for the Browns’ vacancy. Fowler also points out Browns DC Jim Schwartz is under contract through the 2026 season, so the team can block him from taking a lateral move. It seems like the Browns would love for Schwartz to be back as long as he doesn’t take another head coaching job.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson dealt with injuries all season long, but his teammates feel that they will be able to bounce back next season as long as they still have Jackson as an offensive weapon.

“I think as long as we have Lamar Jackson, I feel like this team can win a Super Bowl,” Pro Ravens FB Patrick Ricard said, via Jamison Hensley. “I guess the biggest thing is he makes this thing go.”

“He’s the most electrifying player there is in this game,” Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum added. “Shoot, I cut a nose guard loose, and he somehow slipped out of it and threw the ball 80 yards for a touchdown. That’s the kind of ability he has.”

Jackson was asked if he would remain with the team next season, given that his salary of $74.5 million accounts for 25 percent of the salary cap for 2026.

“We just lost a game — a divisional game — a game to put us in the playoffs. I’m not even thinking about that right now, to be honest with you. I’m still caught up in what just happened. That’s not my focus right now,” Jackson replied.