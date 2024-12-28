AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Jerry Jeudy, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR coach Chad O’Shea on WR Jerry Jeudy ‘s season: “Jerry Jeudy’s had an excellent year. I’m not surprised by that. I saw how he approached things in the offseason. He’s very smart. His success happened through hard work.” (Scott Petrak)

According to Chris Easterling, Browns TE David Njoku (knee) and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (knee) are not practicing Friday.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reflected on the surreal moment when he broke Michael Vick‘s rushing yards record as a quarterback.

“It feels unreal, to be honest with you,” Jackson said, via PFT. “I just give God all the glory. I’m grateful, man, because that’s a record that’s been held for a long time with Michael Vick, one of my favorite players. That’s just dope.”

Steelers

The Steelers’ defense has been reeling amidst their three-game losing streak and the frustration is beginning to show.

“Can’t explain it, it’s happening,” Steelers LB Patrick Queen said, via Around The NFL. “We keep talking about it. Nobody is doing a thing about it. … If nobody does anything about what they are supposed to be doing then we don’t have any room for it.”

Steelers DB DeShon Elliott said the team is having mistakes that teams would normally experience early on in the season.

“First off, guys can’t be f—— wide open,” Elliott said after the game. “That’s the first thing. Just do your job, you know? I thought we communicated. Guys just weren’t doing their freaking job. So, get back to the drawing board. It’s Week 18. Shouldn’t be having these problems in Week 18. This is a Week 1, Week 2 problem. I don’t know where we went down the line, started becoming a whole different defense than what we were, but we’ve got to get back to who we are.“