AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Mike Rutenberg, Carson Schwesinger, Browns, Ravens

The Browns had one of the best defenses in the league last year, but will have a new DC in Mike Rutenberg after former DC Jim Schwartz resigned after being passed over for HC. Cleveland standout LB Carson Schwesinger doesn’t expect many changes schematically and is ready to carry their momentum into the 2026 season.

“One of the big things for us is we wanted to keep a lot of the scheme the same,” Schwesinger said, via Christian Gonzales of NFL.com. “So in terms of that, I don’t expect there to be a lot of changes. For me, I’m just ready to go in there and kind of just build off what we did last year and really keep the defense rolling and get in there ready to work and learn whatever I’ve got to learn now and keep doing what we were doing.”

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic says the Ravens are in a good place with QB Lamar Jackson after last season, and the two sides will likely continue to prioritize an extension.

Zrebiec notes that the team is undecided on using the franchise tag on C Tyler Linderbaum, who is likely to be quickly picked up by another team if he hits the open market.

As for CB Marlon Humphrey, Zrebiec feels the best course of action is for the team to convince him to agree to a pay cut rather than release him and weaken their depth at cornerback.

It is unclear if DT Justin Madubuike will continue his NFL career after a Week 2 neck injury, but Baltimore will need to bring in more interior defensive linemen, as DT Broderick Washington is almost certainly a cut candidate.