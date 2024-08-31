AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals third-round WR Jermaine Burton has been very impressive in his preseason showings but he implied he hasn’t been as good off the field. Burton aims to do a better job with preparation and nuances in the regular season.

“I could’ve been better in how I’ve been handling my business in my preseason,” Burton said, via the Bengals Booth Podcast. “I could lock in more on my details and the things that I did wrong, but it’s all about how you handle it. It’s all about what it means to you and I feel like I need to do a better job of showing how much this means to me.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson added a second MVP award to his resume last season but Baltimore came up short in their postseason loss to Kanas City. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has noticed a difference in Jackson’s approach this season and knows he’s focused on winning a Super Bowl.

“What I’ve noticed about Lamar really is more of an intangible thing,” DeCosta said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “His urgency as a leader, his urgency with the other players. He’s just really in tune with the other players every single day in practice. He’s so engaged with the coaches, he’s engaged with his teammates. Heck, he’s engaged with me.”

“He just really wants to win badly, and I think I’m seeing that as a player. I’ve always known that, but now I’m seeing his personality kind of come out more where I can really get a sense that this guy is so hyper-focused on this season and really working to get a ring.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson believes that Pittsburgh has a roster that is capable of winning a championship and he’s ready to help deliver.

“I know I’m ready, we’re ready, and we’re looking forward to playing,” Wilson said, via PFT. “The goal is to help the Pittsburgh Steelers win a seventh trophy.”

According to Gerry Dulac, the Steelers were not surprised when the 49ers re-signed WR Brandon Aiyuk and he said they expected that outcome through the entire process.