AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said it’s unacceptable how WR Ja’Marr Chase handled himself during the interaction with Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey, but believes he’ll own up to his mistakes.

“I’ve always thought it was unbelievable how he’s handled himself in some really high-pressure, emotional decisions,” Taylor said, via PFT. “Obviously, what happened is crossing the line. We can’t have that. And I know he’ll own up to that.”

Taylor said DE Trey Hendrickson remains week to week and is doubtful again for Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots. (Tom Pelissero)

remains week to week and is doubtful again for Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots. (Tom Pelissero) Taylor said QB Joe Burrow is of the mindset that he wants to play football this year, he will do 11-on-11 this week, and they’ll evaluate how he feels and keep working through his progression. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

With the caveat that hot-seat speculation at this time of year usually comes from people on the outside monitoring things, not internal sources, ESPN’s Dan Graziano says Browns HC Kevin Stefanski has come up as a potential firing candidate, though he adds there’s a good chance Stefanski would be able to land another head coaching job.

has come up as a potential firing candidate, though he adds there’s a good chance Stefanski would be able to land another head coaching job. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns have been pleased with fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders ‘ work ethic and locker room fit; however, they believed he had a steep learning curve to overcome in transitioning to the NFL, essentially like learning a new language. To continue the analogy, per Fowler, the Browns don’t think Sanders needs a translator anymore, but he’s still not fluent.

‘ work ethic and locker room fit; however, they believed he had a steep learning curve to overcome in transitioning to the NFL, essentially like learning a new language. To continue the analogy, per Fowler, the Browns don’t think Sanders needs a translator anymore, but he’s still not fluent. Fowler notes the biggest learning point the Browns want to see from Sanders on the field is taking fewer sacks. He also expects them to turn back to third-round QB Dillon Gabriel when he clears the concussion protocol.

when he clears the concussion protocol. Sanders was named their starter for Week 12 against the Raiders. When asked if he’s playing for the job, Sanders responded that he’s just trying to stay in the moment: “Same way I always am. Prepare mentally, physically, emotionally to make sure I’m my best self. I’m in the moment, present today. Go too fast and you miss the small details. Never wanna overlook anything.” (Zac Jackson)

Ravens

The Ravens are 5-5 and in second place in the AFC North now that they’ve reeled off four straight wins. Baltimore HC John Harbaugh understands they are a game behind the Steelers and is turning his focus to their upcoming game against the Jets.

“We are a game behind,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “That’s the big picture, but the focus is on preparing for the next game.”

Lamar Jackson added that they are just taking things one game at a time after their 1-5 start to the season.

“We weren’t really worried about trying to be 5-5,” Jackson said Sunday. “We were trying to be 2-5 at the time, or 3-5. We’re just trying to take it one game at a time.”

Jackson has tallied just 60 rushing yards on 18 carries since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 9. Harbaugh praised the quarterback for finding ways to stay producitve and win games.

“He’s winning games,” Harbaugh said. “Finding ways to win the game — that’s what counts, that’s what matters, and I think Lamar did a great job in both of those games of playing that kind of winning football.”

Regarding Jackson missing Wednesday’s practice, Harbaugh said it will be the “same type of situation” as last week, when Jackson missed a mid-week practice before playing in Sunday’s game: “It wasn’t in his best interest to practice today and we’ll see tomorrow.” (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh said OLB Tavius Robinson (foot) and CB Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) are “getting close” to returning, via Zrebiec.