AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Will Campbell, Bills, Patriots, Ravens

Bills

Patriots

Patriots OT Will Campbell has drawn a lot of criticism after his poor Super Bowl performance, allowing 14 quarterback pressures to the Seahawks. Former New England OL coach Dante Scarnecchia stood behind Campbell, saying there shouldn’t be any doubt about him being their starting left tackle.

“I’ll tell you what. I’m not firing this guy,” Scarnecchia said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive. “I’m putting him right back where he was.”

Scarnecchia points out that Campbell played well through the first 12 games of the season, while he went up against some tough competition late in the year.

“I would submit, in the first 12 games, there wasn’t really a whole lot of bad things there relative to Will Campbell,” Scarnecchia said. “So what’s the difference here? Did he suddenly get bad? I don’t know. But I know that the quality of players he was going against was really good. You can’t discount that when considering if this is something to be concerned about. Or, is this guy physically a lesser player at this point for whatever reason?”

Scarnecchia thinks it will be an “ongoing process” to determine where things went wrong with Campbell.

“That’s an ongoing process with everyone. The one thing (the Patriots) are going to do, if they haven’t already done it, is go back and look at everything and say, ‘Why did we struggle so much here, when it wasn’t apparent earlier?’’’ Scarnecchia said. “Is it the quality of the player? Is it the loss of technique? Is he injured? All of that is going to be studied ad nauseam.”

Ravens

The Ravens have thrived with Lamar Jackson since taking him in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but have yet to reach a Super Bowl with him as their starting quarterback. Former Baltimore and current Giants HC John Harbaugh is proud of the work they did together, and still thinks there is a “next evolution” for Jackson.

“I’m proud of Lamar, proud of what we accomplished together, proud of the quarterback he’s become and what he’s done… We were so close, we were right there and couldn’t quite get it done… now let’s get the next evolution of Lamar and see what can be done,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Ripken.