AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals are 5-10 entering the final two games of the regular season. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor thinks they have enough talent to get back to the Super Bowl and can turn things around “very quickly.”

“We want to give ourselves a chance. We put in a lot of work, and we know we can get back to that very quickly,” Taylor said, via Albert Breer of SI. “This was a down year for us, a disappointing year, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not ready to get right back to it, reload and compete for a division championship, AFC championship, and get back to playing in the Super Bowl.”

Joe Burrow has been open about his frustration this season. Taylor thinks the quarterback has had thoughtful responses to questions and is excited to have him as a leader.

“I think he’s very thoughtful with his responses,” Taylor said. “If you ask him a question, he’s going to give you a thoughtful response. But I think we’ve all got a great relationship, he’s helped us lead a championship offense here, and been a part of championship teams here. And we’re going to get back to that very quickly. So I’m excited for him to lead the charge there.”

As for the possibility of shutting Burrow down for their final games, Taylor said the quarterback is always eager to compete.

“He wants to play,” Taylor said. “He’s a football player; he’s here to play football. He missed a big chunk this season. He wants to go out there and play, and we want to go out there and win. So everything we’re doing right now is geared toward winning here at the end of the season.”

Browns

The Browns will not be activating QB Deshaun Watson from the Physically Unable to Perform list this year. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski said it was the “right decision” for both parties and praised Watson for his effort rehabbing from his torn Achilles.

“He’s done a great job with everything that’s been asked of him,” Stefanski said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “I’ve gotten to see him work so hard, whether it’s in the training room, by himself in the indoor with the trainers, on the practice field now for the last bit. Just felt like this was the right decision for him and for us. His focus will continue to be to help this football team and continue to get healthy and get stronger and all those types of things.”

Browns CB Denzel Ward (calf) feels he could’ve played in Week 16, but the team recommended him to rest, via Scott Petrak.

Ravens

ESPN's Dan Graziano points out that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's contract situation bears monitoring heading into the offseason, as he has no more guaranteed money left on his deal and has monster cap hits of nearly $75 million in the final two years of the contract. That means both sides should have incentive to come to the negotiating table but talks were complicated last time and Graziano writes that will probably be the case again given how this past season has gone.

If the Ravens can't extend Jackson, Graziano thinks they should seriously consider trading him. He admits they wouldn't get a better quarterback in all likelihood but they'd be able to get someone cheaper to potentially build up a better team that can find more success in the playoffs, in his opinion.

Mike Preston says the Ravens and Jackson have had ongoing discussions but there have been no real updates on progress from either side.

Preston writes that while some of Jackson’s injury issues are just part of playing quarterback, particularly the way he does it, there’s a sense within the team that Jackson could do more to maximize his longevity, including better sleep habits and participating more in the offseason program.

Preston says the Ravens are careful in how they handle Jackson, as once they become critical of Jackson, he becomes more withdrawn. He adds Jackson isn’t mean-spirited, just a little like an overgrown kid in an adult’s body.

In Preston’s opinion, he feels like it’s clear Ravens HC John Harbaugh has become tired of Jackson and how he needs to relentlessly build him up so Jackson doesn’t become withdrawn.

has become tired of Jackson and how he needs to relentlessly build him up so Jackson doesn’t become withdrawn. If the Ravens were to decide to trade Jackson, Preston notes the quarterback would love to return to his home of Miami and play for the Dolphins. He’d also like to play for the Raiders and minority owner Tom Brady.