AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Za’Darius Smith, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Veteran Bengals CB Mike Hilton has high praise for CB Cam Taylor-Britt, who has made many improvements since his rookie season began this time last year.

“Looking at him now, that’s a whole different Cam,” Hilton said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of Bengals.com. “The thing about this league is when your number is called, you have to be ready. Or you get left behind and I think he understood that. Since his number has been called, his trajectory has gone nothing but up.”

“He can be one of the top young corners in the game. You can see how athletic he is and he’s not afraid to tackle. He’s a guy that can really be around a long time,” Hilton added. “He’s growing up. That’s a great sign for us as a secondary for one of our main guys to really mature and understand his role has gotten bigger this year.”

Browns

Upon being traded to the Browns, OLB Za’Darius Smith has fielded questions about the health of his knee, which he says feels fine.

“I couldn’t rest last year because every game I think I was making like $200,000 just to dress out,” Smith said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “You would dress out too . . . That was different for me. I had a chance to rest my knee and get some rehab. I trained with my trainer in Orlando and I’ve been out here working and I haven’t felt anything. I feel perfectly fine.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he is putting a lot of focus on learning new OC Todd Monken‘s offense through their offseason program.

“New offense. Had to get that down pat before the season rolls in,” Jackson said, via NFL.com. “‘Cause the season is getting near. Even though we’ve got a couple of months left, but still. Just wanted to learn the new offense and get with my guys.”

Jackson said Monken’s offense allows him to throw downfield and be more productive as a passer.

“Just being able to throw the ball down the field,” Jackson said. “… Running can only take you so far. I feel like with this new era of teams and offenses in the league, I feel like we need that, and coach Todd Monken, what I’m seeing in this offense so far, it’s tremendous.”