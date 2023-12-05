AFC Notes: Leonard Fournette, Tyreek Hill, Zach Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills RB Leonard Fournette says that he is trying to make the best of not being in the lineup despite being fully healthy and ready to play.

“I’m comfortable, up to speed,” Fournette said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I’m ready, man. Just waiting on my opportunity. Of course, my first time really being in this position, so you know, I have my days. I think it’s humbling me, testing me, my faith and everything, but I’m getting better.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill scored on 78- and 60-yard receptions in the team’s route of the Commanders on Sunday.

After the game, Hill seemed surprised Washington kept playing man coverage against him.

“Not for real man, because those guys are great at what they do and they also get paid. But at some point it’s like, man. I don’t know, man. I just appreciate it. Thanks for not respecting me, I guess,” Hill said, via Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post.

Adam Schefter reports Dolphins LB Jerome Baker suffered an MCL injury Sunday and is now considered week to week at this point.

Jets

After Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, Jets HC Robert Saleh wasn’t willing to make an announcement regarding who will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 14.

“I’m not there yet with regard to next week,” Saleh said of his quarterback decision, via ESPN.com.

Trevor Siemian ended up replacing an ineffective Tim Boyle in the fourth quarter, so it’s possible he starts for New York at some point.

Saleh has left the door open to going back to Zach Wilson.

“He’s always in consideration,” Saleh said of Wilson. “To what level, I’m not there yet.”

The Jets designated Aaron Rodgers to return from injured reserve, but they’re clearly not rushing him back from an Achilles tear.

“No, our plan for Aaron is consistent,” Saleh said. “He’s in rehab. That’s all he’s doing.”

Saleh says he still isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback before saying the following on Wilson: “If he was reluctant to play, he wouldn’t be here.” (Brian Costello)

Diana Russini reports that Wilson made it clear to multiple members of the organization that he was apprehensive to start due to perceived injury risk.